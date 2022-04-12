...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,
Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and areas of
blowing snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of snow and blowing snow
could reduce visibility to around a tenth of a mile.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ROCK SPRIINGS — The affirmation of the intent to move forward with the construction of an addition on the Rock Springs campus for the health sciences and nursing programs was approved at the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, April 11.
“The board is aware that Western’s health sciences program facilities have been a topic of discussion for the past few years. Western commissioned an abbreviated level I study in late 2018 to explore consolidating the nursing program instructional spaces into one facility, and in September of 2020, the board authorized administration to conduct a level II feasibility study for the health sciences/nursing programs.
“The board reviewed the level II study draft during the workshop on Jan. 14, 2021, and approved the study for submission to the Wyoming Community College Commission on Feb. 11, 2021.”
According to the agenda, the study “explored” three options for the facility: construction of an addition on the Rock Springs campus; renovation of the Green River Center; use of the old Memorial Hospital building in Rock Springs.
Also included in the agenda are the results from the level II study that was conducted.
“As explained in the level II study, ‘the professional analysis of the three locations, in concert with the discussions of the executive committee, resulted in the decision to locate the facility on the Rock Springs campus. This option allows those enrolled in the program to take advantage of the adjacencies to existing student programs and amenities on campus, and allows for more convenient access to other educational programs that are required for the health science students.’”
Through the study, the conclusion was made that the renovation of the old hospital building, which has an estimated cost of $8.44 million, “would not be an optimal solution because ‘the existing structural grid is not conducive to the larger skills labs required and a portion of the program would have to be located in the basement, which is not ideal for access or daylighting.’”
It was also found through the study that due to the age of the building, several of the spaces and systems would need to be brought up to current code.
According to the agenda, the estimated cost of an addition on the Rock Springs campus is $7.6 million.
“Administration is asking that the board affirm the intent to move forward with constructing an addition on the Rock Springs campus for the health sciences and nursing programs.”