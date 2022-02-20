SWEETWATER COUNTY — A public intergovernmental meeting to present project proposals for possible consideration for the upcoming potential specific purpose tax was held on Thursday, Feb. 17.
Along with the Sweetwater County Commissioners, other representatives from local entities were present during the meeting.
Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld started the meeting off by stating why the meeting was being held and expressed the potential of future meetings taking place.
“I want to allow for at least one or more of these meetings after this one. We will also have a committee meeting,” Schoenfeld said. “Our committee has at least one member from each entity in the county.
“They represent the entities and municipalities in the county in this whole process.”
There will also be a poll done throughout the community to stir up engagement and input from Sweetwater County residents.
Schoenfeld said that the committee has met over the past five months to “work through what process that was thought to be potentially appropriate” and to discuss how they wanted to move forward with the tax.
“We have engaged a company to help with community engagement, polling and things like that so that we can ensure that we are bringing the public into the conversation and including them in our decision making,” Schoenfeld said.
“We want to make sure that the public feels like they’re heard and we want them to be engaged in this whole process.”
In addition, Schoenfeld said that no decisions have been made and they are open and willing to receive input from the public.
“We have had a ton of conversations and the reason that we are all engaged in this process currently is because we know there’s a huge community need for funding for many of these projects,” Schoenfeld said. “Many of these projects have been put on hold year after year.
“We had a proposal that was getting ready to potentially go on a ballot right after COVID-19 hit and we put that on hold just because of the uncertainty of the economy, the layoffs and the things that were happening.”
Schoenfeld said that they feel like they need to move forward with at least exploring options and the proposals community members currently see value in.
Lenore Perry, representing the North Sweetwater Water and Sewer District,
“This project has been on the books for a long time, probably six or seven years, and in that time the cost estimate has enlarged significantly,” Perry said. “The available funding, due to inflation and other minor problems like that has dissipated.
“In order for us as a district to meet the needs of the people in Reliance, repair the lagoons and repair the sewer collection system, we really need a whole lot more money than we have.”
Perry said that without the funding, it will end up becoming a “piecemeal project” so they are hoping to be able to get it done all at once.
For the original cost of the project, Perry said that it would have been about $4,200,000. However, she said that they are anticipating an increase of $3 million.
“We’re hoping that we can get $4 million out of this tax, which will satisfy things at the moment, once and for all.”
Among others in attendance to present projects, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s chief executive officer Irene Richardson was also present to present a potential project.
Richardson said that after compiling a list of projects, they selected one that they think would best be able to serve the community.
“During COVID-19, we had to make some changes so that we can maintain the social distancing, especially at the beginning,” Richardson said. “One of our large volume services is the lab. So, we moved our outpatient lab and we kind of displaced our foundation, as well as some offices in there.
Richardson also said that it hasn’t been the easiest location to house it because of the lack of tubing system in place.
However, Richardson said that it has been beneficial for the patients because they are able to drive up and get their lab work done without having to enter the entire hospital.
“We thought that it would be helpful if we could recreate that with out regular lab. Right now we are doing it through our foundation lab.”
The project Richardson presented would extend the size of the regular lab so that patients could continue not having to enter through the whole hospital.
According to Richardson, the proposal for the project that was previously put together came in at about $5 million. She said that she was unaware of how inflation would impact that number, but thinks that it would be in the $5 to $7 million range now.
Rock Springs City councilor Tim Robinson discussed the Rock Springs projects that were prioritized by the city council during a prior special council meeting.
No. 1 is the Water Reclamation Facility Odor Control and Improvements Project, which comes in at $5.25 million. No. 2 is the Northeast Rock Springs Detention Basin Project that comes in at about $3.5 million.
No. 3 is the Killpecker Creek Detention Basin and Robinson said that the price tag on this project comes in at $6.3 million.
No. 4 is the parks and recreation department projects, which comes in at $9.8 million and the Greenbelt Gateway Improvement Project comes in at $1 million.
“Depending on the community input, changes can be made to this list,” Robinson said.
Wamsutter councilor Dusty Davis presented the some of the proposed projects which include a water and sewer line project, a road project and a fire hall project.
Projects presented for the city of Green River include infrastructure projects, such as roads that are in need of repairs.