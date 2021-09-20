...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM MDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE...Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range, Upper Green
River Basin Foothills, Upper Green River Basin, Rock Springs
and Green River, Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will could crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures will occur in the
lower elevations of Sublette and Sweetwater Counties, where a
hard freeze is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
GREEN RIVER -- The approval for the construction of a 40-inch high-speed internet tower is on the agenda to be discussed at the Green River City Council meeting on Tuesday.
Wyoming.com is requesting consideration for Special Use Permit approval. The tower would be in the Bronze Belt Conservation Overlay District, located on top of Mansface Mountain.
This request was previously considered at the Sept. 8 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. The commission unanimously recommended the approval of the permit during that meeting.
City council members will also vote on the approval of a sculpture donation to the city of Green River by the Green River Arts Council.
The council has fundraised for the money to place sculptures within Green River. That money has been placed in the Green River Development Fund.
The two sculptures named "Herons" are located on Expedition Island and will not require any funding from the city.
Addition agenda items of interest include the consideration to submit a FEMA Hazard Mitigation Program Notice of Interest to the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security.
The grant program provides funds that can assist communities with executing hazard mitigation measures. It has been identified as a possible fund source for the design and engineering of the repairs to the Killdeer Wetland diversion structure.
It will come with $75,000 for the repairs if the grant is awarded. However, with it being a 75/25 grant, it will require $25,000 in matching funds from Green River.
Currently, the fiscal year budget includes $20,000 for the project.