NORTH ROCK SPRINGS -- Island Richards (R-North Rock Springs) announced on Thursday, April 14, that he is putting his name forward as a Republican candidate in the race to fill one of the three county commission seats that will be on the ballot in this year's election.
"I'm excited to get into this race. It's something I've been thinking about for quite awhile now, and I think this is the right time to get involved," Richards said. "The current members of the Sweetwater County Commission are all intelligent and capable individuals, but something isn't working with the current makeup of the board. I hope I can bring a different dynamic to the group, and work with them to really dig down and find solutions to the problems facing Sweetwater County."
Richards continued on to say, "I'm running to be your County Commissioner because I love Sweetwater County! I've lived here most of my life, and will continue to live here for the rest of it. From the Oregon Buttes to the Flaming Gorge, from Seedskadee to Adobe Town, and from Boar's Tusk to Little Mountain, Sweetwater County is home! I've spent the better part of the last three decades working to protect and preserve it, and running for commissioner is the next level of service that I want to give. Together, we can make Sweetwater County better."
Richards, 51, is a 46-year resident of Sweetwater County. He is married to Teresa, and together they have three adult children; all of whom live and work in Sweetwater County, and a five-year-old grandson. He is president and CEO of Kayar Distributing, Incorporated, a local family-owned business that operates three convenience stores in Rock Springs and Sweetwater County; employing between 20 - 30 people in the community, depending on the season.
A lifelong Republican, he has dedicated many years of his life in service to his community by being a part of a successful business, creating jobs and serving on public and private boards, groups and associations. He has strived continuously throughout his life to make both himself, and his community, better.
Richards has previously served as a board member of the Sweetwater County Planning & Zoning Commission, the White Mountain Water & Sewer District, Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1, the Wyoming Retail Association and is currently on the board of directors for the Wyoming State Liquor Association. He has also served as a member of the Sweetwater County Jail Task Force, the Rock Springs Chamber Legislative Committee, and as board member, referee commissioner, coach and FIFA certified referee for the Rock Springs Soccer Association and Avengers Soccer. He enjoys hunting, fishing, mountain biking and off-road adventuring.
For more information, visit www.islandrichards.com.