GREEN RIVER – Over 40 local and regional artists vied for first place during the 18th annual Art on the Green, a 24-hour live painting and sculpting competition, on Friday, August 18, at Expedition Island in Green River.
The event was held in collaboration with the annual River Festival, hosted by the Green River Chamber of Commerce.
On Saturday, Aug. 19, several artists were recognized for their accomplishments during the reception.
Green River resident Steve Core was the master of ceremonies.
This year, two artists were awarded the Rudy Gunter Memorial Award as selected by the Gunter family. Gunter was one of the founding members of the Green River Arts Council and Art on the Green. He passed away on Nov. 20, 2020.
“It’s wonderful to keep his memory alive,” said Sandee Gunter of her late husband, noting that art runs in the family. “They do it because of his love for art.”
Tyrell Jasperson was the recipient for the Rudy Gunter Memorial Award in the professional 2D category.
Jasperson’s father was a race car driver and his mother specialized in cake crafting, according to Jasperson’s biography. With the love for art at a young age, Jasperson has enjoyed drawing Ninja Turtles, painting BMX helmets, and snowmobile hoods. Since 1998, he has sold or donated over 200 original paintings, airbrushed helmets and widely painted vehicles. At Green River High School, he took almost as many art and painting classes with Rudy Gunter as he could. He has donated artwork to Ducks Unlimited, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Cowboys Against Cancer and his mother’s wall.
Bryan Cordova was the recipient for the Rudy Gunter Memorial Award in the professional 3D category.
According to Cordova, he has always had a passion for art, whether it was doodling on his schoolwork or spending all his free time at home drawing. This passion carried on with him throughout his school years. As a high school student, he found out that art was a direction that he wanted to take as a career path. He was moved by a teacher in school that loved art more than him and he guided Cordova to continue his education and art. He applied for art scholarships and received several along his way to the University of Wyoming. He received his Bachelor's of Arts degree in Art education in 2005.
Throughout the evening, many awards were presented to the participants of the 2023 Art on the Green:
Artist’s Choice: (Semi-Professional 2D)
1st place – Amanda Romero
2nd place – Megan Beavers
3rd place – Bryce Castillon
Artist’s Choice: (Professional 2D)
1st place – Michelle Nixon
2nd place – Shane Steiss
3rd place – Ben Nathan
Artist’s Choice (Professional 3D)
1st place – Bryan Cordova
2nd place – Jeff Rudolph
3rd place – Gail VanWagoner
People’s Choice (2D)
Winner - Tyrell Jasperson
People’s Choice (3D)
Winner – Bryan Cordova
Sherry Bushman, councilwoman for the Green River City Council, presented the Mayor’s Choice Awards on behalf of Pete Rust.
“There is so much amazing talent here, it’s phenomenal,” said Bushman.
Mayor’s Choice Award (2D)
Shane Steiss
Mayor’s Choice Award (3D)
- Jeff Rudolph
Mayor’s Choice Award (High School)
Tyler Castillon
David Klarén, an artist who resides in Pinedale, was one of the judges for this year’s event.
“It was a pleasure to look at all the art and it took us awhile to do it,” said Klaren. “I would say that it’s always a privilege to look at the world in someone else’s eyes. Art is one of the few ways we can actually do that. Social media, sure, we can do that, but art tends to be more honest.”
He added, “It comes from the soul. We had a chance to look at the world in 42 different ways and that’s amazing.”
Judge’s Choice Awards: (2D – High School)
1st place – Emily Parker
2nd place – Tyler Castillon
Judge’s Choice Awards: (3D – High School)
1st place - Emily Grady
Judge’s Choice Awards: (Amateur)
1st place - Shellena Beaver
Judge’s Choice Awards (2D Amateur)
1st place – Madisyn Montoya
Judge’s Choice Awards (3D Amateur)
1st place – Wyatt Christensen
2nd place – Briana Jacobson
Judge’s Choice Awards (Semi-Professional 2D)
3rd place – Megan Beavers
2nd place – Melody Nathan
1st place – Haili Riskus
Judge’s Choice (Professional 2D)
1st place – Shane Steiss
2nd place – Michelle Nixon and Ben Nathan
Judge’s Choice (Professional 3D)
1st place – Gail VanWagoner
2nd place – Bryan Cordova
3rd place – Mary Shaw
Honorable Mentions:
Brooke Andreason
Mary Parker
Debora Soulé
Green River resident Jaime Green participated in this year’s Art on the Green with her daughter, Mikayla.
“I don’t get to paint much during the summer, so having a nice, designated, painting time with no interruptions was great,” said Mikayla, who finished her painting in five hours while her mother completed hers in 12 hours.
“It felt really comfortable,” Jamie expressed, noting that the process was going well. “It came together well.”
They hope to participate together again next year.
Green River resident Shane Steiss, who is a professional artist, has been an art instructor at GRHS for 17 years. His art is based on his experiences in nature. He was inspired to become an artist 25 years ago.
“I look forward to Art on the Green every year. It’s a lot of fun,” said Steiss, mentioning that the 24-hour competition can be a little stressful. “It wears me out, but it’s fun to talk and work with other artists here. Usually, I’m in a studio by myself so it’s interesting to bounce ideas off of each other.
Steiss revealed that Gunter was his teacher.
“Rudy Gunter was the one who fired me up and made me want to do it.”
