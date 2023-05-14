MCKINNON – On Tuesday, April 18, Ashley National Forest presented a land swap proposal to the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners. The public scoping period for the development proposal ends on Friday, May 19.

Outcries from outdoor enthusiasts to “keep land public” have taken over social media, regarding the proposed boundary adjustment of Buckboard Marina. The adjustment would remove water acreage and add areas of land to the south and east, according to Ashley National Forest.

