MCKINNON – On Tuesday, April 18, Ashley National Forest presented a land swap proposal to the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners. The public scoping period for the development proposal ends on Friday, May 19.
Outcries from outdoor enthusiasts to “keep land public” have taken over social media, regarding the proposed boundary adjustment of Buckboard Marina. The adjustment would remove water acreage and add areas of land to the south and east, according to Ashley National Forest.
To advocate the proposal, Tony Valdez, owner of Buckboard Marina, organized a meeting with local media and curious residents on Saturday, May 13, at his facility.
Dr. Mary Thoman, county commissioner, and Eric Bingham, land use director, was in attendance.
“It’s just a sliver,” said Valdez. “It doesn’t affect no one.”
His wife, Jennifer, helped organize documents and placed them on a half dozen tables in the dining area of their restaurant. She said that if the water keeps going down, they won’t have boat slips where they currently sit.
“This is the only way to get them into the water. That’s the whole point,” she said.
She noted that there’s no camping allowed a quarter mile from an improved campsite; no one has been enforcing it, though.
“That’s why people don’t realize that they’re doing something they shouldn’t have been doing in the first place.”
During the last month’s county commission meeting, Brian Wilson, district ranger for the Flaming Gorge, confirmed that “no camping is allowed ¼ mile from any developed site.”
“We’re not denying the public to recreate and fish here as long as they’re law-abiding citizens,” Valdez explained. “They can call me to ask where they can have access to hunt.”
Valdez pointed out that “it’s .07% of a mile.”
“Less than tenth of a mile will be restricted out of 375 miles of shoreline in Flaming Gorge Reservoir,” he described. “175 miles of that shoreline are in Wyoming.”
Based on records Valdez has in his possession, the depth of the water channels is 19 feet.
“We lose our water at 17 feet, we have no public water,” he revealed. “Two more feet and we’re completely shut down from water all year.”
He explained that by getting his acres on land, it's justified, especially if this means the forest service can’t enforce their ordinance of no camping ¼ mile from the shoreline.
He added that the coast guard isn’t doing anything on regulated water. He hopes that after the proposal has been approved, “they’ll be here to enforce it.”
The couple presented numerous pages of documents to be “transparent with the public.” The documents detailed the high, ongoing cost of repairs due to negligence under previous ownership.
The Valdez family bought Buckboard Marina in 2019 from Les Tanner.
“We have made more improvements in three years than they’ve done in 30 years,” Valdez mentioned.
According to documentation the couple provided, the purchase price was to include 180 boat slips, RV pads, 76 acres and an operational gas station on the water.
Valdez discovered that they have “33 acres of land and no water.”
“That’s an issue for me as a land purchaser,” he said. “We were shorted 40 acres.
“If we’re not paying for water, what are we paying for?”
He added, “We’re not fighting the public. We’re here to help the public.”
They also learned that there were 67 boat slips when they made the purchase and electrical upgrades cost the current owners $80,000.
“It was a real shady deal,” he said, sharing that property damage was ignored, such as holes in the decks, records were falsified, and injuries were documented.
He stated that everything on the asset list was “not working.”
“The community needs this service,” he said.
The Department of Environmental Quality, (DEQ), inspected the gas station on the water, saying that Valdez was out of compliance.
Valdez said that it would cost him $40,000 in upgrades for the fuel system to properly function.
“I had understood that there was a fully functional gas station on the water when I signed those papers,” he said. “Gas is essential to a marina.”
However, he pointed out that “the definition of a marina doesn’t state anything about gas, but it’s a piece of the pie.”
Valdez doesn’t know who represents Buckboard Marina, whether it’s city, county, state or federal.
“Who is it besides the guy who is putting a million here and a million there for the public?”
“Getting rid of the filth,” a mice infestation and repairs of the homes took $125,000-$150,000 of his “own money” at Buckboard Marina, stated Valdez.
Referring to the “disinformation that’s out there,” Valdez said that Buckboard Marina is “a full-blown marina.”
“The only thing we don’t have is fuel,” he admitted, saying that it’s the biggest thing the public wants. “We’re working on it, though.”
He added, “I have to keep what I have to function for the rest of my life. I put my retirement in this.”
Valdez invited law enforcement to the meeting to bring some issues to their attention, but no one from law enforcement was in attendance.
He said that he wanted to buy Buckboard Marina to raise their children and grandchildren in a remote area such as Buckboard Marina.
“We live here for a reason.”
Valdez said that he can prove that 98% of their business comes from out-of-state visitors with his records.
Regarding public safety, Valdez said he’s committed “to provide the public a safe, affordable beautiful place that they can come and enjoy.”
He noted that he has been dealing with the forest service regarding lack of handicapped-assessable areas as well as fire safety issues.
It is the responsibility of the forest service to provide public safety water, according to Valdez. He noted that since emergency services are too far from the marina, they wouldn’t be able to quickly respond to a fire.
“In 45 minutes, this place would be gone,” he expressed. “I can’t accept that. This is my investment. I have to protect it.”
He stated that he bought a fire truck because “no one is going to help” and he “wants to protect the public.”
Valdez revealed that there’s been several incidents involving careless boating, wondering when the U.S. Coast Guard is going to intervene.
He expressed concerns for trophy-hunters killing deer on federal property, 150 yards away from the facility, noting that this issue needs to be addressed to the Wyoming Legislature.
“This isn’t the Wild West anymore. We live in 2023 and I don’t want anyone endangering our families over someone shooting a deer they can get 35 pounds of meat from.”
Valdez worries about the kokanee salmon in the reservoir since there are very few of them.
“If we lose kokanee, we lose Buckboard,” he revealed, saying that biologists are blaming the predation by lake trout and burbot.
Green River resident James Herrera attended the gathering to support Valdez.
“Look what he’s put in; he knows the numbers,” said Herrera. “He cares about what we have here, but none of the people want to see that. They just want to think that this guy wants to take away a little camping spot or something. This is wrong.”
Herrera said that Valdez has put his whole life, hard work and blood into Buckboard Marina. He said that by doing the research, Valdez isn’t giving anyone the impression that he wanted to make Buckboard Marina into a private company to indulge his friends.
“This guy is doing work to make our fishery better, bring people in here, and put heads in beds.”