ROCK SPRINGS – With the year of 2022 coming to a close, it also marks the end of Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo’s term.
Kaumo has reflected on the years he served as mayor.
“I came in for my first term in 2003. I was the youngest mayor the city of Rock Springs had at that point and I served two four-year terms,” Kaumo said. “I took two terms off and then came back for my last term. I served a total of three terms as mayor of Rock Springs.”
Kaumo had some time to look back at the things he has been able to accomplish during the three terms he spent as mayor.
“I would definitely say the economic development that occurred. Also, the good projects that went on downtown and infrastructure. During my first term, we concentrated on infrastructure, streets and water/sewer,” he said. “We built a new sewer plant.
“My second term turned into more road construction and infrastructure. Also, the Grant Street connector. We built the Young at Heart Senior Center, the aquatic center and nine new holes at the golf course. We got to accomplish a lot of great projects. We spent a lot of time lobbying our legislators and working with the business council to secure grants for infrastructure.”
During the last four years, Kaumo said that his term looked a bit different.
“The last four years was spent trying to improve the morale with the city. There were a lot of problems when I came back,” he said. “We did overcome them; I believe that. It hasn’t been a joyful last term. The pandemic was brutal for us. In the time that we were geared up and excited to bring in projects and the like, we were hit with the pandemic.
“We went through the period of mask mandates being issued by the state and the federal government, trying to keep our businesses open, getting our local businesses in touch with the CARES Act dollars to keep open. At the same time, as we were starting to get through that, the lack of the labor force and inflation kicked in, which pulled a hold on our First Security bank buildout just because the project escalated from $3.2 million to about $6.5 million.”
Kaumo said that the city is in the process of searching for additional funds to help with phase two of the project.
“We are moving forward with the Interchange Road project. I’m not sure what will happen with the Bitter Creek Project. We need to seek the funding for the third and fourth phases of that project,” he said. “We have completed phase one and it looks great. If we can do that and alleviate the downtown area from the floodplain and allow people to develop, that’s what our ultimate goal is.”
After taking eight years off in between his second and third term in office, Kaumo said that the decision to come back was not initially an easy thing to do.
“You know, I wasn’t into coming back. At that time, I really didn’t want to. However, I felt it was necessary to. The big projects weren’t being followed up on,” Kaumo said. “So, we had lost the Bitter Creek grant and we’d lost the grant for the First Security Bank building. I really wanted to see those move forward. We had a lot of internal issues within the city, which caused a huge morale issue and we worked to correct that.”
Kaumo said that he went to Cheyenne to lobby for the Bitter Creek project as well as the First Security Bank building project.
“I just really wanted to bring good projects back and improve the morale as well as the quality of life for our citizens. That’s what it’s really been all about,” Kaumo said.
Throughout his three terms, there are some things that Kaumo has learned throughout his time in office.
“It has been an honor to be the mayor of Rock Springs. I think in smalltown politics, there are those who support you and there’s always that hateful group that does not support you. However, I can always say that I've been blessed to have the support of the majority of the voters,” Kaumo said. “The majority that support aren’t necessarily the most vocal.
“However, the vocal minority and social media is a lesson learned. I think at this point, with my family name being run through the mud after a lot of hard work that I’ve done, it’s made me pause and decide that there are more important things to be done like spending time with family and getting away from the hatefulness that I think exists in every town. It definitely exists here.”
He also said, “I can tell you that I'm extremely grateful of all that we’ve accomplished. I have nothing to hide. I am just honored to have been able to serve with such high-quality people here in the city; all of the employees, the supervisors and the department heads. They’ve just been fantastic.”
For Kaumo, the hateful group that has followed him around for the last four years has made it not necessarily such an enjoyable term.
“However, I didn’t come back here to make friends. I came here to put things back the way that they should be and I’m proud of being able to accomplish that,” Kaumo said. “I serve on the behalf of the majority of the voters that put me here. My best intentions are the city of Rock Springs and the citizens.”
Looking forward, Kaumo said that he has a lot of faith in Mayor-Elect Max Mickelson.
“I believe that he will be a great mayor. He’s got a good vision and he understands what needs to be done. I’ll sure be here to help him when he needs help,” he said.
Now that he will have some extra time on his hand, Kaumo has some specific ideas concerning how he will spend that time.
“I’m going to spend time with my family. I’m an avid fisherman and I like to hunt. I’m going to start doing that again,” Kaumo said. “I’ve got new grandchildren that were just brought into this world and I’m going to do what I can to make a better world for them.”