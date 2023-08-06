ROCK SPRINGS – The 4-H/FFA awards show was held during Wyoming’s Big Show at the Sweetwater Events Center on Saturday, Aug. 5.
The tradition continues as Emma Curtis, a 2022 Rock Springs High School graduate, received the second annual Eddie Lopez Memorial Scholarship Award during the event. She is the daughter of Burke and Lesli Curtis.
The late Eddie Lopez was a longtime resident of Sweetwater County. For many years, Lopez helped out with the different 4-H programs in the county.
In 2021, during the 33rd annual Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo in Green River, Lopez was named the Grand Marshall of the rodeo for his commitment to community service.
He passed away on September 12, 2021.
According to his obituary, Lopez was sent to Wyoming when he was only 10 years old to work on the Thompson Ranch. He was a sheepherder, farmer and rancher.
He was a truck driver for years. He drove semi-trucks all over and hauled for many companies such as John Bunning Transfer. After his truck driving days, he started his own business, Lopez Hay and Horses and also worked in the oil field at Union Pacific Resources until his retirement.
He was offered a job with Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office as a special deputy just two hours after he retired from UP. Around the same time, he became the Ranger Rider for the Wyoming Grazing Association.
He loved his people and all animals from his cats, cows, pigs, sheep, chicken, dogs, to all of his horses.
Curtis told Rocket Miner, “It feels amazing to receive this scholarship award. I’m grateful for the opportunity," recalling that Lopez congratulating her whether she placed or not.
"He was always supporting all the kids," she described. "It isn’t fair (Wyoming’s Big Show) without Eddie.”
Curtis plans to major in business management and will continue her education at Western Wyoming Community College until she graduates in 2024. She wants to be a flight attendant and she has a dream to open her own bakery. For now, she makes artistic chocolate-covered berries for her side-gig, Em’s Chocolate Berries.
Curtis has been a 4-H member since 2013. She was inspired to join since her father was a leader of the 4-H shooting program.
Her horse, Lizzie, has been by her side throughout her 4-H years.
“We grew up together,” she shared. “Horses have their own personality, and you have to learn about them and become their best friend.”
Over the weekend, Curtis was awarded as grand champion for horse all-around performance and reserve champion for horse showmanship.
During her acceptance speech, Curtis said that "4-H is more than a hobby."
"It is an organization that has greatly shaped my character, skills, and values," she pointed out. "Throughout my years in 4-H, I have gained valuable experiences and life lessons that continue to influence me today."
She added, "Whether I was training horses, showing dogs, developing firearm skills, participating in community service projects, or engaging in leadership roles, I learned to dedicate myself fully to my responsibilities."
She noted that 4-H has also provided a platform for personal growth and leadership development. As she engaged in various projects and activities like horses, dogs, and shooting sports, she was encouraged to step out of her comfort zone in every aspect.
"Through these experiences, I learned effective communication, decision-making, and problem-solving skills," she said.
According to Curtis, 4-H taught her the significance of perseverance and determination.
"Often faced with challenges and setbacks, I learned to push through difficult times and maintain a positive attitude," she shared. "The process of trial and error while working on projects taught me that failure is not the end; rather, it is an opportunity to learn and grow stronger."
4-H also gave Curtis a feeling of belonging and fellowship.
"The friendships I created with fellow members and mentors have been some of the best aspects of my 4-H journey," she expressed. "The shared experiences and memories built a strong bond, creating a support system that continues to uplift and motivate me.
"4-H has been a great experience that has left an unforgettable mark on my life," she further elaborated. "It has taught me valuable lessons in responsibility, leadership, community service, perseverance, and friendship.
"The skills and values I learned in 4-H have empowered me to become a more responsible, compassionate, and resilient individual."
