ROCK SPRINGS – The 4-H/FFA awards show was held during Wyoming’s Big Show at the Sweetwater Events Center on Saturday, Aug. 5.

The tradition continues as Emma Curtis, a 2022 Rock Springs High School graduate, received the second annual Eddie Lopez Memorial Scholarship Award during the event. She is the daughter of Burke and Lesli Curtis.

