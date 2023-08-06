ROCK SPRINGS – Citizens gathered and showed solidarity at a memorial benefit food truck event on Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Food Trucks for 44 was organized to pay tribute to the late Mike Nauenburg, owner and operator of local mobile business, Buffalo 44 Pizza. All funds raised will help the family with expenses.

