Doreen Wetzel, left, and Michelle Wharton, right, chat over lunch on Sunday, Aug. 6, during Food Trucks for 44, a memorial food truck event, at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce. The event was held to pay tribute to the late Mike Nauenburg, owner and operator of Buffalo 44 Pizza, a local mobile business, and to raise funds for his family.
Food Trucks for 44, a memorial food truck event, was held at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce on Sunday, Aug. 6. Hundreds of locals and visitors arrived for a taste of variety and to support the Nauenburg family during their loss of a loved one. Rock Springs resident Cache Kolby looks at the flavor options Tumbleweed Cotton Candy Company has to offer.
Emily Lopez, owner of Double Dubs Chicken Wings, prepares an order for customers to share during Food Trucks for 44, a memorial food truck event, on Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce. Double Dubs won the Festival Favorite trophy during the 2022 National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York.
Rosalyn Chavez, food truck owner of Food for Thought, hands out burgers and fries to customers. Food Trucks for 44, a memorial food truck event, was held at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce on Sunday, Aug. 6, to honor the late Mike Nauenburg, owner and operator of Buffalo 44 Pizza, a local mobile business.
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain
ROCK SPRINGS – Citizens gathered and showed solidarity at a memorial benefit food truck event on Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.
Food Trucks for 44 was organized to pay tribute to the late Mike Nauenburg, owner and operator of local mobile business, Buffalo 44 Pizza. All funds raised will help the family with expenses.
Nauenburg, a Nebraska native, passed away on July 9. He lived in Rock Springs for the past 12 years.
Joshua “J.T” Larson, Wyoming House District 17, was impressed with the outpouring of public support for Nauenburg family.
“Rock Springs always comes together when times are tough,” said Larson. “Mike Nauenburg was a blessing to this community and his legacy will live on forever.”
Food trucks participating in the event included The Food Dude, Deja Brew, Food for Thought, Double Dubs Chicken Wings, Native Sun, Tips Kitchen, Tona Mama’s Italian Food, Cornman’s Kettlecorn, Sasquatch 307 and Tumbleweed Cotton Candy Company.
“He’s going to be missed,” said Kat Tipton, owner of Tip’s Kitchen. “He was a fantastic man and so is his family. All of us coming together as a family has been great.”
Nauenburg’s wife, Bridget, expressed her gratitude for the public’s support.
“This is wonderful,” she said. “I didn’t know how it was going to turn out because it started to rain. No matter what, people came to hug me and to help me and my son out. We’re very thankful.”
Rock Springs resident Cache Kolby knew Nauenburg through his son, Aiden.
“I lost my dad two years ago,” Kolby shared. “I’ll support anyone who goes through this ordeal.”
Tonya Rushlow, owner of Tona Mama’s Italian Food, said that Nauenburg taught her to have patience in the food industry.
“He’s loved by all of us,” Rushlow expressed. “I love how everyone is coming out. Bridget and her family deserve it.”
Doreen Wetzel, who lived in Rock Springs for 40 years, was one of the attendees for the event. She currently resides in Henderson, Nevada.
“I’ve been living in Nevada for six years. I still don’t know my neighbors,” Wetzel revealed. “We wave and we make little eye-contact. It’s not the same as Rock Springs. I miss my old neighbors here.”
She added, “There’s absolutely nothing like a small town coming together like this. It doesn’t matter if you know that person or not, we just come together.”
Wetzel noted that in a lot of cities, neighbors don’t take the time to get to know each other.
“It’s about being good neighbors,” she pointed out, referring to the food truck event. “Most folks are probably busy with work and families, but in this community, somehow, we make the time to get to know those who live next to us.
“Unless you’re from a small town, you just don’t understand the support people get from others, whether they’re your friend or a stranger.”
