SWEETWATER COUNTY – On June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court ruled that the Constitution provided no right to abortion.
Whether or not a woman will be allowed to have an abortion depends on where she lives.
Abortion is set to become a felony in Wyoming punishable by a sentence of up to 14 years by July 29, although exceptions are allowed in cases of rape, incest or to protect the health of the mother.
The states with the greatest access to abortion signed into state law are California, Hawaii, Maine, New York, Oregon and Washington.
A small group of citizens protested against the Supreme Court’s decision in overturning Roe vs. Wade on Monday, July 4 in Rock Springs near Dewar Drive.
Waving signs with slogans such as “Women Rights Are Human Rights” and “Pro-Choice = Saving Lives” on pink and white poster boards, the local protesters battled temperatures in the high 90s, hoping their voices are heard. Thousands of motorists honked and waved at the group as indicators of support. A few women stuck their heads out of the car and yelled, “Heck yeah!"
They also held a protest in Green River on Saturday, July 9 at the city’s entrance on East Flaming Gorge Way.
Green River resident Savannah Paiz organized both gatherings.
“I was infuriated when I heard the news,” said Paiz. “Just because women don’t have a right to have an abortion now doesn’t mean the abortions will end. Women will seek unsafe abortions and they will more than likely die from it.”
Paiz painted pro-choice phrases on the tinted windows of her vehicle. She said that other drivers have honked and thanked her for speaking up on the issue.
“It should be her right, her business,” she expressed. “A woman would not openly admit that she had an abortion. It’s none of anyone’s business. You could be standing in a crowded store and 50% of those women could have had an abortion in their lifetime but we’ll never know because it’s none of our business.”
“Why should this be a fight? It’s my body. It’s none of their business.”
Paiz watched “The Janes,” a documentary regarding how women terminated their pregnancies before Roe vs. Wade.
“Some of those women who had abortions in hotel rooms laid there and bled to death,” she described in the documentary. “Now we have to go back to feeling alone and afraid.”
“Not only will this affect grown women but children as well. A female can get her period as young as ten years old. These kids who get pregnant may be too scared to tell their parents about it so they will try to get an abortion on their own and it won’t end well at all.”
Paiz said while pro-life advocates want to save babies, they’re not thinking about what could happen to the babies after an unwanted pregnancy.
“Why should we expect a 10-year-old child to care for a child when she isn’t old enough to adopt a child? Why is that OK?”
The protesters agree that the Supreme Court's decision appears to have triggered women to look for alternative ways to prevent pregnancy.
According to healthline.com, there is no legal age requirement for a woman to get her tubes tied in the United States. There may, however, be restrictions on who will pay for the procedure, especially if the woman is on Medicaid or have health insurance through another federally funded program.
A 20-year-old protester, who wishes to remain anonymous, explained that she has pelvic congestive syndrome. She currently has two children.
“If I get pregnant again, I could die and my baby could die. Taking that right away from me could kill me.”
One of the treatments for pelvic congestion syndrome is a hysterectomy, which her doctor highly recommends by the time she turns 21.
“I’m standing out here because there’s a chance that a woman who has had an abortion or is thinking of having one would drive by,” Paiz said. “I don’t want her to feel she’s alone.”
“She needs to know that there are people out here who are fighting to have a choice with their bodies. Knowing that, maybe she will feel less alone.”