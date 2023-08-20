Barrasso 1

U.S. Senator John Barrasso recently made a visit to Green River's River Festival on Friday, Aug. 18. 

GREEN RIVER – During a visit to Green River’s River Festival on Friday, Aug. 18, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso sat down with the Rocket Miner to discuss some of the pressing issues going on in Washington, D.C.

“There is an attack by the Biden Administration on American, affordable energy. That’s the fight going on right now,” he said. “This administration is taking a sledgehammer to affordable, reliable energy. Wyoming is America’s Energy Breadbasket; coal, oil, gas and uranium.”

