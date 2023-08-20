GREEN RIVER – During a visit to Green River’s River Festival on Friday, Aug. 18, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso sat down with the Rocket Miner to discuss some of the pressing issues going on in Washington, D.C.
“There is an attack by the Biden Administration on American, affordable energy. That’s the fight going on right now,” he said. “This administration is taking a sledgehammer to affordable, reliable energy. Wyoming is America’s Energy Breadbasket; coal, oil, gas and uranium.”
Barrasso continued, “We have it all; world-class wind. We need it all. But the president wants to pick his winners and punish anybody else. All that he’s doing with his sledgehammer is not making a dent in what he wants to do in climate.”
He added that they are “wasting massive amounts of money” in the process.
“They’re trying to regulate basically every room in your house,” Barrasso said. “From the stove in your kitchen, to the car in your garage; it’s not what America is all about.”
Barrasso also shared his thoughts on the 2035 electric car mandate that some states across the country have put into motion.
“I think it’s foolish idea by the president of the United States. He’s doing two different things: one is that he’s demanding that,” Barrasso said. “He’s also shutting down the mining in the United States for the critical minerals that you would need if you actually wanted to get all of those cars and batteries made.”
“He’s shut down, permanently, a mine in northern Minnesota, where there is lithium and nickel. Last week, he shut down an area in Arizona with uranium. So, where are we getting our uranium from? Russia!” Barrasso exclaimed. “He’s making us beholden to China because we have to get more lithium and nickel from China.
“Also, we have to get more uranium from Russia. This is bad for our country. What the president of the United States is doing is hurting America. He’s hurting our national security and he’s hurting our economy. We need to get a new president.”
