ROCK SPRINGS – Reasonable, respectful, responsible representation is Wyoming native Leesa Kuhlmann’s campaign theme during the 2022 election.
Kuhlmann is running for Senate District 13.
After teaching children and adults for over 40 years, Kuhlmann said that she “finally has time to give back.”
She added, “I think we need change in our representation. I’d like to bring balance to state government. Our one-party system is not working in the state of Wyoming.
“The Republicans have made a very successful attempt in the last twenty years to jerrymander Democrats out of existence.”
“We need diversity, different opinions and civil dialogue,” Kuhlmann expressed.
She pointed out that the “pendulum has swung too far.”
“We need to get back to the center.”
She said that her skills as a teacher will benefit her in politics. For instance, her career has taught her communication and organizational skills.
“I am no stranger to public speaking,” said Kuhlmann. “I want to hear what people have to say. I’m ready to listen.”
As a public instructor, Kuhlmann has learned patience and nurtured her students.
“I believe we need to look out for those who are less fortunate than ourselves. I’ve seen parents struggle, especially during the boom and bust – we need to get a handle on that.
“They deserve to be nurtured.”
Kuhlmann earned her bachelor’s of arts degree in music education, a bachelor’s degree in theory and music composition and a master’s of arts in music education from University of Wyoming. She also attended Brigham Young University, University of Northern Colorado, Colorado State University and Drake University in Iowa.
“Education is important,” Kuhlmann said. “I’m a life-long learner.”
Other than education, she has an interest in economic development.
“I feel I can advocate for Sweetwater County. I think sometimes, we get left out of conversations in economic growth. To me, it seems the focus is mostly on the I-25 corridor.
“I believe I-80 has a lot to offer, especially in Sweetwater County.”
Kuhlmann noted that the county has quite a few empty, turn-key warehouses for businesses to use.
“Let’s put them to work.”
Kuhlmann expressed her concerns for the future such as transportation and lithium mining for electric vehicles.
“We need to wean ourselves from oil and gas,” she said. “We have lots of open spaces for solar and wind energy. The opportunities are here.”
Kuhlmann believes “women can bring a lot to the table.”
“I think having women in politics is a good thing. We need proactive leadership and women should be a part of that.”
She noted that there are organizations that support women who would like to run for office such as Cowgirls Run Fund.
The diversity in Sweetwater County stands out to Kuhlmann.
“I love how people who have come from other places call this place ‘home,’” she shared. “I came from the northwest corner of the state so it’s nice to be in a place where it’s diverse and open-minded.”
One of her favorite events is International Days.
“Celebrating different heritages and cultures allows us to listen to new ideas and keep an open mind.”
Kuhlmann is the state secretary-treasurer for the Wyoming Education of Retired Members (WEA-R); a former member of the Wyoming Music Educators Association; former secretary and current member of Wyoming Jazz Educators and a member of Sweetwater Education of Retired Teachers.
She is also an active member of Mount of Olives Lutheran church.
Kuhlmann’s favorite places in the community are Bunning Park and Broadway Theater.
Kuhlmann has been married to her husband Kurt for 39 years. They have one son and one daughter who reside in Wyoming. They have two dogs, Einstein and Taffy.
