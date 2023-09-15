ROCK SPRINGS – Weston Lamb Costantino, a music educator at Stagecoach Elementary School, was honored as Sweetwater County School District No. 1’s Teacher of the Year at the community connections luncheon, hosted by the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, on Thursday, Sept. 14.
Kelly McGovern, SCSD1 superintendent read Costantino's statements from his district application to attendees.
"Teaching is hard. Even the most perfect village will not impact a student if the student does not feel connected to the environment," he had pointed out. "Students should feel accepted and valued. They must feel like they are the most important part of the village because they are. Students are the center of the village. It takes a village to raise a child. Schools are that village. Teachers are in that village. Teachers and schools are blessed to be the village."
McGovern said, “Sweetwater One is truly blessed to have Weston Lamb Costantino as part of our village and as our Teacher of the Year.”
Costantino said that others have played a role in his success.
“It’s very humbling to be acknowledged for my hard work but I want to let you know it’s everybody, from the principal to the parents; we don’t have success if everyone doesn’t pitch in,” Costantino expressed. “Teaching is special and it’s really special to teach in Rock Springs because I have the support of the administration. The kids are incredible; they are the change, and we know that as a community.”
Costantino has a bachelor’s degree in music education from the University of Wyoming and a master’s degree in instructional design from Western Governors University.
He taught secondary choir and guitar in Green River for three years and has been in Rock Springs teaching elementary music for the past eight years.
