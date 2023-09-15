ROCK SPRINGS – Weston Lamb Costantino, a music educator at Stagecoach Elementary School, was honored as Sweetwater County School District No. 1’s Teacher of the Year at the community connections luncheon, hosted by the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Kelly McGovern, SCSD1 superintendent read Costantino's statements from his district application to attendees.

