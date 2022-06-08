SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Current Sweetwater County sheriff John Grossnickle has embarked on the journey to re-election for a second term.
“There’re more things that I want to implement and keep the agency going in the direction of being one of the best agencies in the state of Wyoming.”
Grossnickle said that even in the midst of the pandemic, there were certain things that he ran on the first time that were still able to be accomplished.
One of the things that was able to be accomplished includes the Professional Standards Investigation Team.
“Any time that there is a complaint that comes into the sheriff’s office, regardless of what it is, it’s investigated. It’ll go to our Professional Standards Team to see if there has been a violation of policy,” Grossnickle said. “That keeps us accountable to the public but it also lets us know what we need to change in order to be better.”
In addition, Grossnickle said that they were able to accomplish the reorganization of the agency.
“When I came in, I felt that it was really top heavy. So, we were able to cut a lot of the positions from the top and filter the savings down to the boots on the ground and the employees that actually do the work,” Grossnickle said.
“With that reorganization, we are also more efficient now with being able to do more work with fewer employees which saves the taxpayers a lot of money.”
Furthermore, there have been updates to the policy and procedure manual during Grossnickle’s time in office.
“It hadn’t been updated since 2007 and when I took office, we were able to update the manual and put it on a Cloud-based server. We are able to audit that every year when those policies come up and if a new policy changes, we’re able to just deal with it right there,” Grossnickle said. “it’s all stored electronically so it’s a lot easier for our employees to access.”
Grossnickle said that they were also able to completely redo the Abandoned Vehicle Program. The county now creates revenue from abandoned vehicles.
Also, an Internet Crimes Against Children detective has also been implemented while Grossnickle has been in office.
“The detective works with a task force with the state. I was kind of naïve to it and didn’t realize how prevalent it was here,” Grossnickle said. “It was one of the platforms that I stood on of not only keeping children safe in school, but also outside of school.”
According to Grossnickle, the agency is the first agency in the state of Wyoming to implement body cameras to the detention center staff.
“All of the detention officers, along with the guys on patrol that have had them for a while, now have body cameras. It’s a transparency and accountability thing,” Grossnickle said.
“We also pushed our peer support and mental health. We’re the first local agency to have that and the other police departments followed suit. Moving forward, we want to take our mental health program and make it a complete comprehensive program.
“The peer support is just one piece of that puzzle. There are so many stressors that all of us have in our lives: physical fitness, financial and relationships are just some of them. If we have all of that with sound mind and body, that’s going to make for a better deputy and less negative interactions with members of the community.”
Grossnickle said that moving forward, he’d like to look at the amount of mental health support that is available in the community.
“We have people that require mental health support and there really aren’t a lot of places or programs. With the relationships that I have with a lot of the legislators, I’m going to really be pushing that,” Grossnickle said. “Jail isn’t a place for somebody that has a mental health illness. Unfortunately, it seems to be the dumping ground. I want to push it and get the services that are needed so that they can be placed appropriately.”
Concerning Western Wyoming Community College. Grossnickle said that he wants to start a cadet program for the school.
“I’m an adjunct instructor at the college so I would like to start a cadet program with the criminal justice program. It could help some of the students there understand what the job is and we might be able to have some of them transition into the law enforcement career.”
Grossnickle is running as a republican and started working at the Rock Springs Police Department in 1996. A little over a year later, he transitioned over to working at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.
“I worked my way from patrol deputy to detective, then sergeant, then lieutenant. During that time, I received my master’s degree in criminal justice and law enforcement administration.”
“I’ve seen just about every aspect of law enforcement and I’ve been in law enforcement for over 26 years. I’ve been around for quite a while.”
He said that being a part of the community organizations that he is involved with has made an impact on how he does his job.
“It’s that extension of the people. It allows me to also be a member of the community, not just the sheriff. I'm a firm believer that it takes everybody to make our community work smoothly. To me, you can’t just focus on what you do as a profession,” Grossnickle said. “You also have to focus on being a citizen of this county.”
Those organizations include: Wyoming Peace Officers Associations; Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police; Sweetwater Combined Communications Center Joint Powers Board; local chapter of United Way; National Sheriffs Association; Sons of the American Legion; Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation; Ducks Unlimited; Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary; National Rifle Association; Muley Fanatic Foundation.
Grossnickle said through receiving a higher level of education, his eyes were open to different aspects of the job.
“It really let me see that there’s more to this role than just making sure that we can go out and do the daily fighting the crime aspect of the job. You have to bring innovative ideas, stay on top of what is trending and think outside the box,” Grossnickle said.
