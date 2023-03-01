GREEN RIVER – The Sweetwater County Historical Museum kicked off the sixth annual quilt exhibit on Wednesday, March 1.
Each year, this exhibit shows off the work from Sweetwater County quilters.
“We’ve partnered with the Sweetwater County Quilt Guild. It actually began around seven years ago when they wanted us to present some of our historic quilts to their group,” said museum curator Amanda Benson. “The following year, they asked if they could put some of their own quilts on display."
From there, Benson said that it became a tradition around this time of year.
This year, there are nine quilts on display from seven different artists. Also, according to Benson, this year’s theme is “self-portraits/works of art.”
The theme for 2022 was “table toppers;” 2021’s theme was “crazy quilts;” the quilt exhibit theme in 2020 was “patriotic;” “Wyoming/cowboy” was the theme in 2019; the first year’s theme, 2018 was “mini quilts.”
The exhibit will be open for people to come by and see it until April 29. The museum is open Tuesday – Saturday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; it is free to the public.
The museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River.
“I really enjoy doing this exhibit every year,” Benson said. “It’s something that I am always looking forward to. Every single year, these ladies knock it out of the park with their quilts. I’m just floor by the skilled craftsmanship and the artistic ability that these ladies have."