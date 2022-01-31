...Windy Today...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...West wind of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts 40 to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Southern Lincoln County and Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...Late this morning through afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists are urged to exercise caution if
driving on Interstate 80 and other highways. Lightweight or
high profile vehicles will be at risk of blowover.
ROCK SPRINGS — The Jackalope Jump Day Proclamation will be presented during the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m.
The third annual Jackalope Jump is being held on Feb. 19, at 10 a.m., at the Wataha Recreation Complex.
The proclamation states, “Wyoming is the one and only location on the planet to hold an annual Jackalope Jump, also known as Polar Plunge events in other parts of the country.
“Jumpers create aware ness and raise funds to support Special Olympics of Wyoming by participating in a cold water plunge fundraising event.”
It also states, “The mission of Special Olympics of Wyoming is to provide year round participation in sports training and athletic competition in a variety of well-coached Olympic-type sports for individuals with intellectual disabilities.”
This year’s event theme is the 1980s and in order to participate, individuals or teams collect pledges from friends, family and colleagues in order to lock in their spot.
Those looking to participate can register on the Special Olympics of Wyoming website, http://give.sowy.org/, or at the event.
Additional information pertaining to the proclamation and the other items that will be covered during the meeting can be found on the agenda located on the city’s website, www.rswy.net.