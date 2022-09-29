ROCK SPRINGS — Following the primary election in August, there are two Rock Springs mayoral candidates that will face off in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8: Matt Jackman and Max Mickelson.
Jackman said that he has an extensive history of being involved in local organizations.
“I have been dedicated to Rock Springs for a long time. I have served in a variety of roles and had a variety of responsibilities. I always look at Rock Springs as a whole and what’s best there,” Jackman said. “I know that a strong school system is good for Rock Springs long term. I know a strong hospital is crucial. I know that helping our underprivileged is important to a strong community.”
He said that community is an important aspect to foster.
“The No. 1 thing I think we need to have is community service and customer service at city hall. We have to be there for the community. A far as that goes, we can make that happen on day one,” Jackman said.
Jackman that if elected, he wants to focus on building the community as a whole.
“I want to be the community leader. That’s what I would be elected for. So, I want to bring these organizations that are sometimes at odds together. I want this to be a long-term strategy and plan,” Jackman said. “I don’t want to say that this is just want we’ll do over four year. I want to look at 40 years. I want to look at what Rock Springs looks like in 40 years.”
Both Jackman and Mickelson are currently on the board of trustees for Sweetwater County School District No. 1.
As for his opponent, Jackman said that there is one specific thing that he does not agree with concerning a decision Mickelson was involved in on the SCSD No. 1 board.
“As a whole, I don’t notice or pay attention to what he did. I think the only decision we differed on was the four-day week. I think that the WY-TOP date shows that going to the four-day week might not have been the correct decision,” Jackman said. “During his previous time on the board, you can see where some of the fiscal management might not have been where it should have been when the school district was forced to do layoffs and other budget cuts.”
Mickelson provided a rebuttal to Jackman’s thoughts on his decision to vote for the four-day school week.
“Originally, when the district was looking at going to the four-day week, based on the recommendation of the calendar committee, they sent out a survey. The participation numbers were not strong. It came back 60/40. So, they convened a task force of community members and educational employees to go through and say, ‘What do we need in our community?’
“I attended all of those meetings and the entire process was very much driven by the people who were in the room, not by the district. They recommended that we move to the four-day week. That was sent out and the district received over 1,000 responses, which is a lot for the district.”
He said that the responses were then 70/30 in favor of it.
“I had done a lot of research on the benefits and drawbacks of a four-day week. What I discovered is that if you do an extended day or extended year, what tends to happen is the kids who are behind, get left further behind because it benefits most those kids that are already ahead,” Mickelson said.
“Without any solid research-based reason, pro or con, that was the will of the people who put me there. Personally, I did not think that it was a good idea. But it’s not our job as elected people to represent our beliefs. It’s our job to represent our constituents. In this case, with the school board, your job is to try to make the best decision for the most people.”
Mickelson also said that community is important to him.
“I’m running for mayor primarily because I believe in this community. I believe in our potential,” Mickelson said. “We need to shift our focus as a community that says, ‘Yes, how?’ rather than, ‘No, we can’t do that.’”
Mickelson said that he thinks that there is some from to improve the city’s interfacing with the public and businesses in a way that is more customer service focused.
“I really would like to see Rock Springs be a community that’s not just a great place for my kids to grow up. They are getting all of these wonderful opportunities,” he said. ‘But I want it to be a place that they want to come back to and continue to build.
“One of the things that I have identified since I’ve started this campaign is a huge opportunity for the city to build stronger collaborative relationships with our community partners; with industry, small business and with the hospital, college and the school district.”
As for the decision to keep Rock Springs Police Department interim chief Bill Erspamer in his position if elected, both Jackman and Mickelson said that they plan to keep him in that position.
“For every appointed department head, I need to have a conversation with them once I am elected. I want to make sure my goals of better public service, long-term planning, and public safety are also their goals,” Jackman said. “Erspamer and I haven't had that conversation. He has earned the right to that conversation. I think he has the same objectives and goals and will most likely be my appointment. Erspamer's fellow officers seem to value his leadership and what he brings to the table.”
Mickelson said, “If I am elected as mayor of Rock Springs, I intend to appoint Commander Erspamer as chief of police. Even prior to choosing to run for mayor, through my current and retired friends in the Rock Springs Police Department, I learned of the high esteem Erspamer is held in by his peers.
"After filing, the number of officers and community members who contacted me regarding my intentions and spoke strongly in his favor cemented my opinion of him as a forthright and driven law enforcement officer who has the support and faith of his officers. It would be reckless to destabilize a department as critical as law enforcement by bringing in someone unknown.”