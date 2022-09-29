Image one

Max Mickelson (left) and Matt Jackman (right) will be going head-to-head in the Rock Springs mayoral race in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. 

 Rocket Miner Photos

ROCK SPRINGS — Following the primary election in August, there are two Rock Springs mayoral candidates that will face off in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8: Matt Jackman and Max Mickelson.

Jackman said that he has an extensive history of being involved in local organizations.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus