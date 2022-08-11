Sweetwater County candidates for Wyoming House District 60, Jennifer James and Tony Niemiec, expressed their views during the Sweetwater GOP debates at the Broadway Theater on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Sweetwater GOP Debate: James and Niemiec vie for Wyoming House District 60
ROCK SPRINGS – The Sweetwater GOP continued with candidates Jennifer James and Tony Niemiec as they made their attempts at swaying constituents to vote for them for Wyoming House District 60.
The debates took place at the Broadway Theater on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Local radio personality, Johnny K was the moderator.
During the introductions, Niemiec, who is currently with the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and is a small business owner, spent many years in the Marine Corps. He continues to volunteer for various non-profit organizations as well.
“I have ties in this community that runs deep,” he said.
He believes candidates “should be invested in the community.”
James said that she’s running because she is dedicated to serving the people and that the representative’s position is responsible for common sense laws. She described herself as an individual who “thinks outside the box.” and that she has experience in writing draft bills.
Both candidates were asked to elaborate their opinions on Medicaid expansion in Wyoming.
Niemiec said he’s “opened to look into Medicaid expansion.”
“I don’t think there’s enough funding though,” he said.
James noted that data always changes and suggests that the state should consider other models such as a lottery.
“I wish everyone could have health insurance but we have to be careful,” she said.
In regards to educational funding, James asked if the money is being invested to their fullest potential.
Niemiec pointed out that the money may not be spent wisely.
“We have two districts in Sweetwater County,” he said. “Maybe we need to combine the school districts to help with the monetary downfall.”