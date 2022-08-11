Jennifer and Tony

Sweetwater County candidates for Wyoming House District 60, Jennifer James and Tony Niemiec, expressed their views during the Sweetwater GOP debates at the Broadway Theater on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

Sweetwater GOP Debate: James and Niemiec vie for Wyoming House District 60

ROCK SPRINGS – The Sweetwater GOP continued with candidates Jennifer James and Tony Niemiec as they made their attempts at swaying constituents to vote for them for Wyoming House District 60.

