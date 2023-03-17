ROCK SPRINGS – Local and guest performers were “swinging in the styles of music” on Wednesday, March 12, at Western Theater in Rock Springs.
“Windows of the World” presented music from various world cultures.
Sweetwater County musicians Micah Paisley, Cory Zampedri and Cliff Wittstruck had the opportunity to take the stage with Bruce Henry, Lee Blaske and Lennie Peterson, who are three internationally known, multidisciplinary artists.
They played songs such as “The Chicken,” “Lucky Southern,” “And I Love Her,” “Sunny Side of the Street” and even the popular cartoon theme song, “Flintstones,” adding their own catchy, jazzy twist.
The performers invited attendees to the stage to sing Ben E. King’s hit, “Stand By Me,” as well.
Zampedri played the drums.
“Lennie, Bruce and Lee are amazing musicians and amazing people,” said Zampedri. “Their musical talent is out of this world, but what’s most impressive to me is their ability to mesh with any musician playing any style of music.”
Zampedri added, “We had a very short amount of rehearsal time together, but it sounded like they played those songs together for years, which made it much easier for me to settle into the groove of each song.
Zampedri expressed that he learned “a lot from each of them.”
“But more than anything, this concert helped me explore other genres of music and improve my playing overall,” Zampedri shared. “I want to thank Lennie, Bruce, Lee, Cliff and Micah for having me on stage with them. It was an honor to be in a band with those monster musicians!”
As for Wittstruck, when he’s not rocking out with his guitar, he is tasked with several duties as the vice-president for academic and student affairs at Western Wyoming Community College. The professional guitarist said that “it was great to play with Lennie, Bruce and Lee again.”
According to Wittstruck, he has performed with them “hundreds of times” in concerts, club dates and recording sessions in Boston, Minneapolis and internationally.
“They are all very special talents and additionally, are exceptionally caring individuals,” said Wittstruck. “Playing in a concert of challenging music and performing in the concert in less than 48 hours after arriving in Rock Springs demonstrates how talented these individuals are.”
Paisley, a Green River resident, pointed out that it wasn’t the first time he has performed with the celebrity composers.
“It was awesome to play with those guys!” Paisley expressed. “I had played with a few of them before, last time they were here and it was just as fun this time.”
Paisley described the visiting musicians as “cool and friendly guys.”
“I honestly never get to practice or utilize those skills on bass very often around here so it was a fun opportunity to work on walking bass lines, reading music and improvising in the moment,” Paisley shared.
Paisley said that he learned to be flexible and adaptable in the moment.
“Prior to Tuesday, we hadn't played any of the songs all the way through and didn't know how they would be structured or how they’d end,” he explained. “Once those guys got there, it was the first time we actually solidified any form or structure. It required a lot of focus to remember last minute changes and whatnot.”
Paisley added, with a chuckle, “Lenny (Peterson) would also make calls live on stage and we would just have to go with the flow.”
Peterson, a musician, artist, public speaker and arts advocate, entertained music enthusiasts with his skills as a trombonist, making jokes that most people don’t know the difference between a trumpet and a trombone.
Peterson is also a former assistant professor of arranging and composition at Boston's Berkeley College of Music. He has performed with some of the world's most renowned orchestras in prestigious concert halls internationally including England, Japan, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Argentina, Columbia and New York City's Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall. Petersen has performed with a variety of artists such as Sarah Brightman, Tony Bennett and Aretha Franklin.
Henry is a singer and band leader with a long history of jazz concerts, R&B shows and tribute performances. Honoring the likes of Stevie Wonder, Al Jarreau, Marvin Gaye, Ray Charles and George Gershwin, he’s well-known through his tribute shows.
Blaske is a composer, orchestrator, producer, keyboardist and instrumentalist. His orchestrations are found on the albums of many such as Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, Gladys Knight, Boyz II Men, Beyonce and Celine Dion.
“Windows of the World” was sponsored by the Cultural Affairs Committee, Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Education Services and Western Wyoming Community College.