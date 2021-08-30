...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MDT
THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MDT
this evening.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds may lead to
erratic fire behavior and quick growth of any new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone....289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: West 15 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 10 to 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
People gather at the Park Hotel in Downtown Rock Springs to listen to Lorin Walker Madsen play music and bring awareness to mental health and depression.
ROCK SPRINGS – A special event to bring awareness to mental health took place at the Park Hotel in Downtown Rock Springs on Saturday.
Jamming for Hope was created to educate the public about suicide prevention and raise money to help with counseling so that younger generations know where to get assistance when they are going through a difficult time.
““We just started Jamming for Hope this year because, obviously, the last year and several years before, we’ve had a rough time losing friends. Some of my few best friends recently passed,” said Lyssa (Matlock) Nelson, the event coordinator.
“I just decided to do a concert benefit in honor of them, but we wanted to make it for the whole community because everybody has been through it and knows what it’s like. We didn’t want to just focus on one person. We wanted it to be about everyone.”
With music being played by local musicians behind the Park Hotel, people gathered to support the cause. All of the proceeds from the event were donated to the Boys and Girls of Sweetwater County and the Rock Springs Community Health Center.
Musicians that donated their time include Steve Davis, Free Resonance, Squirrel Tap, Lorin Walker Madsen, Hanover Fist and Gentry Fox.
According to Crystal Torrez, a keynote speaker for the event, there are many mentally-ill people in the community who can't find the assistance they need to overcome those struggles.
"They feel alone and think they have no one on their side. They believe they can't deal with their demons inside,” said Torrez, who has made it her life mission to help those with addiction issues and depression.
"It's the shadow lurking around the corner, waiting for the moment to pounce."
Torrez went on to explain how depression is very much a real mental illness.
"We need to talk about it, but unfortunately, there isn't enough resources on how to deal with it,” she said. "Medication isn't the only answer. You need a support system, as well."
She explained that people can feel stuck in depression because the help they need isn’t always affordable.
"Because of my kids, I learned that life is valuable," Torrez said. "If I could save my own life, I can save others too."
Donations to Jamming for Hope can still be made available until Wednesday, Sept. 15, at State Bank, located at 300 Center St., and Grubs Drive-In, located at 415 Paulson St., in Rock Springs.