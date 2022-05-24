SWEETWATER COUNTY – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently reported a recent outbreak of salmonella in peanut butter, specifically the Jif brand that is produced in the J.M. Smucker Company facility located in Lexington, Kentucky.
The outbreak has demanded a recall of the peanut butter.
On Tuesday, May 24, the Sweetwater County Public Health office stated on its Facebook page that there have been jars in Rock Springs mentioned in the recall.
According to the FDA, the J.M. Smucker Company has voluntarily recalled the peanut butter brand that have the lot code numbers between 1274425-2140425, but only if the first seven digits end with 425.
The lot code numbers can be found underneath the expiration date on the peanut butter container.
The FDA recommends that if someone in the household has consumed the product, they should contact their healthcare provider if they are having symptoms of salmonellosis.
Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. More severe cases of salmonellosis may include a high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash, blood in the urine or stool, and in some cases may become fatal.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that approximately 450 persons in the United States die each year from acute salmonellosis.