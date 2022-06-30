SWEETWATER COUNTY – Sweetwater County Commission chairman Jeffrey Smith is running for re-election in the upcoming 2022 election.
Smith said that he decided to run for his first term due to some of the things he’d observed going on within the commission.
“First time around, I was just frustrated with some of the things that I saw going on. Back in the day, the commission had the reputation of being stern and not so welcoming,” Smith said. “So, it was difficult for a lot people if they ever wanted to present or go before the commission. We really work for the people of the county. So, welcoming the people of the county has been a big deal for me.”
Smith said that being a commissioner is a lot of work and has ended up taking more time than he initially thought.
“I really feel like in the three and a half years that I’m just getting my feet under me. I have contacts and know a lot more people than I did when I first started. Now, that doesn’t mean that I know everything. There is still a lot more to learn,” Smith said.
“However, in some areas, I’ve really spent a lot of time and effort on. I’ve tried to make some changes.”
One of the things Smith ran on the first time was cultivating the relationship between Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, the county and the commission.
“It was quite fractured and there was a lot of division. Repairing that relationship and helping the hospital excel at what they do was important to me. They are wonderful and we are blessed to have such a wonderful asset in our community,” he said. “To make that relationship better was one of my goals and I feel like that’s really been accomplished.”
Moving forward, if elected, Smith said that he would like to continue building the relationship between the commissioners and those who work for the county.
“We have a lot of smart, hardworking people there and making sure that we rely on them for information and making good decisions is a goal of mine to continue to build those relationships,” Smith said. “I think that we’re doing it quite well now but I think it could be even better.”
When it comes to the potential specific purpose tax, Smith said that he feels like it is “very needed.”
“I think that as a commission and group as a whole that presented the general-purpose tax, we did a poor job. I think that it has a lot of people gun-shy,” Smith said. “I don’t know that we’ve burned the bridge but we probably lit it on fire.
“The specific purpose tax is definitely needed and the community has supported this in the past. I hope that they don’t hold our previous mistake against us going forward in the future. There’s a lot of skepticism about it which is completely natural. But there’s been a lot of hard work put into it to put forth a good number with good projects that people can be confident in.”
Concerning whether or not it will pass, Smith said that it “could be a toss-up.”