ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School Lady Tiger Brenli Jenkins has been on the high school basketball scene since she was a freshman. Now in her senior year, she is gearing up for a last stand as a Lady Tiger, even if she has to play with a torn Anterior Cruciate Ligament.
“I tore my ACL over the summer playing in Utah,” Jenkins explained. “I didn’t want to miss my senior season so I’m going to get surgery after the season. Mentally, it was very hard, and I struggled with it because basketball is my whole life. I’m the happiest when I’m playing, and it keeps me busy so not being able to play just wasn’t normal for me”.
Jenkins has admitted that she was a little timid during the first few games of her senior season, but she has seen improvement game-by-game.
“Our first home game against Thunder Basin I was a little timid. I think we all were nervous since it was the home opener. Other than that, I do feel like I’ve been getting back to normal”.
Jenkins also admits that the 2-4 start that the Lady Tigers have going into the New Year is because the team hasn’t meshed yet.
“Right now, I think we haven’t clicked yet,” Jenkins said. “I think every team hasn’t. We all haven’t really played together since we have a lot of young girls. This is a good thing though for the future of the program, but we are still learning. With time, our team should get a spark and the chemistry will be there.”
Looking back at the Flaming Gorge Classic, Jenkins was full of laughter when asked about the rambunctious boo’s she received from the Green River supporters during her three-point shootout. In fact, she is used to it.
“They are our rivals,” Jenkins said as she laughed. “Every game I get some sort of hate. I feel like they shouldn’t do that kind of stuff because it just fuels me, and you saw what happened.”
The Lady Tiger basketball star was certainly fueled by the negative reaction she got from the Green River crowd. She came from behind and won her round of the Flaming Gorge Classic three-point shootout in incredible fashion, 16-10.
Despite the Lady Wolves finishing with a 2-1 record to the Lady Tigers 1-2 record at the Flaming Gorge Classic, Jenkins feels that her troops are on the same level as their crosstown rival. She is actually looking forward to the two games they will play in February.
“I’m really excited,” Jenkins said of her feeling towards playing Green River. “I think we are at the same level as Green River so it will be all about who wants it more.”
Jenkins is hoping to sweep her crosstown rivals, as well finishing off her senior season strong which will hopefully gift her a certain individual award that she covets.
“I really want to get it this year,” Jenkins said of potentially winning the Gatorade Wyoming Girls Basketball Player of the Year award. “I’ve been working really hard this year so I think I could win it. There are a lot of good girls in Wyoming but if I just keep working and staying healthy then it could be mine. It’s a hard task but I believe in myself.”
Lady Tigers head coach Ramiro Candelaria agrees with his star players sentiments as well as stating that he’s “never coached a player more dedicated to her craft” and calling her “the full package”.
“She’s so mentally and physically tough,” Candelaria explained. “She’s one of the best competitors around. For example, she’s playing with a damaged ACL. I just can’t say enough great things about the person and player Brenli has developed into.”
Candelaria also raves about the player Jenkins is on the court from a cerebral standpoint.
“She knows everything we want to run offensively and defensively. During breaks, she’s asking about adjustments she feels would help. She’s the coach on the court. The team and the staff trust her judgement. She has good instincts so she will make a great coach. Brenli’s really blossomed into the leader that we need. She’s just different from any other player we’ve had.”
Jenkins also keeps her head coach in high regards.
“He’s really helped me become the player I am,” Jenkins explained when asked about what her head coach means to her. “Off the court, he’s a great person. He’s been through it all with me. He’s helped me in the recruiting process and has helped not just me but the entire team.”
Candelaria also shares Jenkins’ notion that if she stays healthy the Gatorade Wyoming Girls Basketball Player of the Year award is hers.
Looking towards her future, Jenkins would love to stay close to home despite interest from colleges all over the country.
“University of Wyoming is my dream school to play at,” Jenkins said when asked about her future college plans. “I’ve been talking to the University of Northern Colorado, and they are interested so I just want to stay on this side of the country. Also, just getting a chance to play and be comfortable at a school is big for me.”
As of now, Jenkins wants to study dental hygiene in college but doesn’t know if she would like to go pro after college.
“It just depends on how college basketball goes in a few years, if I keep getting better and even if I want to take that path. Right now, I just want to play four years and get a degree.”
For her farewell, Jenkins wants to confirm that she is also scoring baskets and dishing assist in the classroom with A’s and B’s, while taking college level classes.
She would also like to thank people, such as her “Uncle Billy” (Tigers basketball head coach Bill Rosette), her head coach Ramiro Candelaria, her weights trainer Cooper Palmer and her family for helping her get to where she is today.