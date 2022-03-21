SWEETWATER COUNTY – Several players from Sweetwater County earned spots on the All-State and All-Conference rosters for Class 4A.
Rock Springs High School senior guard headlined the listing, earning her fourth All-State selection in her high school. This season, Jenkins eclipsed 1,500 points for her career as a Lady Tiger. According to wyoming-basketball.com, she is just the 25th girls basketball player to reach that milestone in the state of Wyoming.
Jenkins was joined on the All-State roster by her fellow senior teammate Kamrynn James, which was her first selection.
Together, the senior duo led the Lady Tigers to the state tournament and won the consolation championship. Rock Springs finished the season with a 17-13 overall record and went 7-3 in the Class 4A West Conference.
The two were also named to the 4A West All-Conference First Team.
Rock Springs sophomore Ella Brewster was selected to the All-Conference Second Team.
For Green River High School, senior Megan Counts was named to her second Class 4A All-State roster. She also received all-state honors in 2021.
Green River senior Daryn Macy also joined Counts on the Class 4A West All-Conference First Team roster. Senior Sarah Wilson was named to the All-Conference Second Team.
The trio led the Lady Wolves to the state tournament, finishing the regular season with a 16-11 overall record and went 7-3 in the Class 4A West Conference.