...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,
Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...Through 6 PM MDT Today.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Elevated blowover risk,
especially for light and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive. Fasten loose
objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset
of winds.
&&
Jennifer James is running as a Republican candidate for the Wyoming House District 60.
James is the owner of a non-profit healthcare training company and has her doctoral degree in nursing systems, as well as a master’s degree in health law.
“I support our community by training certified nurse aides and pride myself on educating these hard-working students. I have much experience in Wyoming policy, having been employed by the Wyoming Department of Health and the Board of Nursing over the previous years.
“I have had multiple successes relating to the creation of state policies and wish to bring my ideas and experience to the Wyoming Legislature. I saw issues from the inside, but I’m not another government crony; I understand the barriers and will help us overcome them.”
James stated that she is running because she is a robust conservative Republican who is dedicated to good policy.
As part of her platform, James stated that she has plans to step forward on issues such as the 2nd Amendment, the fight for life, education systems, smaller government, free market, continued religious freedoms and diligent healthcare policies.