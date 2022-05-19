Image one

Jennifer James is running as a Republican candidate for the Wyoming House District 60.

 Photo courtesy of Jennifer James

James is the owner of a non-profit healthcare training company and has her doctoral degree in nursing systems, as well as a master’s degree in health law. 

“I support our community by training certified nurse aides and pride myself on educating these hard-working students. I have much experience in Wyoming policy, having been employed by the Wyoming Department of Health and the Board of Nursing over the previous years.

“I have had multiple successes relating to the creation of state policies and wish to bring my ideas and experience to the Wyoming Legislature. I saw issues from the inside, but I’m not another government crony; I understand the barriers and will help us overcome them.”

James stated that she is running because she is a robust conservative Republican who is dedicated to good policy. 

As part of her platform, James stated that she has plans to step forward on issues such as the 2nd Amendment, the fight for life, education systems, smaller government, free market, continued religious freedoms and diligent healthcare policies.  

