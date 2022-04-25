JACKSON — Jackson Hole Classical Academy, a private K-12 school, has partnered with Wyoming Chess Association President Brian Walker Sr. to host a Wyoming Scholastic Chess Tournament — the first to be held in five years — at their campus Saturday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sanctioned by the U.S. Chess Federation, this tournament is open to any serious K-12 chess players in Wyoming and presents an opportunity to advance to the National level.
Jay Stallings, internationally recognized chess coach, leads the chess program at JHCA with 27 years of experience teaching students how to win the game while developing logic skills.
“JHCA’s chess program is strong, with two meetings per week for our K-6th grade students. Additionally, we offer Chess Club on Wednesdays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.” Stallings said.
A major part of the classical program of study at JHCA, chess helps students learn to make sound decisions, teaches the importance of patient study, and cultivates the habit of always thinking about the consequences to their actions, according to Stallings.
“Chess is for life. It’s a game that will help students to build friendships and meet new people. It’s also an international language. You can play chess with people all over the world. It allows you to have many opportunities,” he said.
The tournament will be officiated by Walker, who will travel to Jackson from Cheyenne. After the event, Walker will recommend four players to represent Wyoming at the National level in the following designations: K-5th, 6-8th, 9-12th as well as the top K-12th female.
“I am excited to see that Wyoming’s scholastic chess base is growing so quickly…I’m looking forward to designating four young players to represent Wyoming at the 2022 National Invitationals in California!” Walker said.
These prestigious Invitationals will be held July 30 through August 2, 2022 in Rancho Mirage, Calif. The four tournaments, named after their sponsors, are The Rockefeller, The Barber, The Denker, and The Haring.
May 7 State Tournament Details
The State Tournament will be held at Jackson Hole Classical Academy’s campus at 2500 South Park Loop Road in Jackson, Wyo. There will be two sections: K-3rd and 4th-12th.
The registration fee is $20 per student and includes a box lunch. Students who sign up by Friday, April 29 will receive a free travel chess set!
U.S. Chess Federation membership is required for all players. Youth Membership is $20 per year and permits playing in other events, including online rated events. Members also receive a PDF version of the national chess magazine.
JHCA will provide an optional and free tournament prep on Friday, May 6 from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. at their campus.
The Tournament is Saturday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at JHCA with Round 1 beginning promptly at 9 a.m. Subsequent rounds will follow as soon as possible after. The estimated completion time is 2 p.m., including added time for lunch. Parents will be invited to watch as medals are awarded to the 1st-3rd Place students in each division at the conclusion of the event. Coach Jay will communicate the award ceremony time with parents via text.
Any questions may be directed towards JHCA Chess Coach Jay Stallings via email (jstallings@jhclassical.org) or via text (661) 755-2992.
Students may register for the May 7 tournament online here.