Joey Saavedra crowned Miss Northern Plains Regionals Universal Beauty Nov 7, 2022 Nov 7, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago

SHERIDAN -- Joey Saavedra was crowned crowned Miss Northern Plains Regionals Universal Beauty, 16-20, on Sunday, Oct. 30, in Sheridan.

Due to Saavedra earning that title, she will be traveling to Houston, Texas in order to represent Wyoming at a worlds-level scholarship pageant.

Saavedra will be fundraising, taking donations and getting sponsors in order to help with the pageant fees and travel expenses until January.