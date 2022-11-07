Image one

Joey Saavedra was crowned crowned Miss Northern Plains Regionals Universal Beauty, 16-20, on Sunday, Oct. 30, in Sheridan.

 Photo courtesy of Joey Saavedra

SHERIDAN -- Joey Saavedra was crowned crowned Miss Northern Plains Regionals Universal Beauty, 16-20, on Sunday, Oct. 30, in Sheridan. 

Due to Saavedra earning that title, she will be traveling to Houston, Texas in order to represent Wyoming at a worlds-level scholarship pageant. 

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus