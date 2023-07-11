Representatives from the YWCA of Sweetwater County held the annual Run with the Badges on April 29 at Expedition Island in Green River. The YWCA of Sweetwater County is one of the non-profit organizations Wyomingites can donate to during this year's WyoGives on Wednesday, July 12.
ROCK SPRINGS -- WyoGives is an initiative of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network. The event is designed to bring the state together as one community to raise money and awareness for Wyoming’s nonprofits. WyoGives.org provides one, easy-to-use platform where individuals can search and donate to nonprofits across the state that are making a difference in our communities every day. WyoGives, offers an opportunity for people to donate to any of the agencies, or several at once; just if you use the online site on Wednesday, July 12.
Ten Sweetwater County nonprofits have been collaborating this past month to help promote WyoGives. The organizations participating in this group are: CLIMB Wyoming, YWCA, Golden Hour Senior Center, Hospice of Sweetwater County, Ray Lovato Recycling Center, Western Wyoming Foundation, Western Wyoming Family Planning, the Food Bank, Downtown Rock Springs – URA, and United Way of Southwest Wyoming.
Mark it on your calendar. Put an alert on your phone. Most individuals know someone who has used one of these ten organizations. The work these organizations do covers so many services including medical needs, recycling, downtown events, childcare, crisis advocacy, Meals on Wheels, and end of life care. Each of these programs help make Sweetwater County the great place to live and work. WyoGives is an opportunity for the community to keep these services going.
Remember, WyoGives is ONLY on-line and ONLY on July 12. Donations must be done through the platform www.wyogives.org. Log on. Search for the organization of your choice by name or by type of service provided. Once you find the organizations page just click to donate. You can even donate to multiple organizations at one time, you don’t have to choose just one. Donations can be made in any amount you choose right from your phone, tablet or computer.
Non-profits of Sweetwater County urge residents to join WyoGives and show their support for Sweetwater County.