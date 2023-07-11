ywca gang

Representatives from the YWCA of Sweetwater County held the annual Run with the Badges on April 29 at Expedition Island in Green River. The YWCA of Sweetwater County is one of the non-profit organizations Wyomingites can donate to during this year's WyoGives on Wednesday, July 12. 

 Photo Courtesy of YWCA of Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS -- WyoGives is an initiative of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network. The event is designed to bring the state together as one community to raise money and awareness for Wyoming’s nonprofits. WyoGives.org provides one, easy-to-use platform where individuals can search and donate to nonprofits across the state that are making a difference in our communities every day. WyoGives, offers an opportunity for people to donate to any of the agencies, or several at once; just if you use the online site on Wednesday, July 12.

Ten Sweetwater County nonprofits have been collaborating this past month to help promote WyoGives. The organizations participating in this group are: CLIMB Wyoming, YWCA, Golden Hour Senior Center, Hospice of Sweetwater County, Ray Lovato Recycling Center, Western Wyoming Foundation, Western Wyoming Family Planning, the Food Bank, Downtown Rock Springs – URA, and United Way of Southwest Wyoming.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus