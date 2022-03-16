ROCK SPRINGS – The Joint Powers Combined Communications Center annual report was presented during the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, March 15.
Executive director of the Joint Powers Combined Communications Board Rick Hawkins was at the meeting to present the annual report.
“In 2018, we implemented a computer system, and in fact several systems, that allow us to track incoming and outgoing phone calls, radio traffic, calls for service assigned to police, fire and medical,” Hawkins said. “That started in late 2017. So, our first full year’s data is from 2018.”
According to Hawkins, they handled 91,438 voice calls in 2021 alone. He said that it’s around a 9% decrease from the previous year.
The total calls for service for all of the agencies added up to be 78,411. That number includes police, fire and EMS.
“For instance, in 2020 we did 75,881 calls. So, we had a 2 ½ % increase for those.”
The monitored two-way radio minute usage went down in 2021. Hawkins said that the reason it went down is because of the technology system that was implemented that allows for communication to be done by using the computer system and mobile data in the cars.
“We kind of expected to see that drop. I’m glad that it works because it does help a lot during those busy times; leaving the air traffic for those emergency calls that might happen.”
Included in the annual report was an update on the projects that were completed in 2021.
In a joint venture between the Joint Powers Combined Communications Center and WyoLink, the Statewide Public Safety Interoperable Radio Communication System, a new repeater site in Blairtown was complete.
It provides portable radio coverage to law enforcement officers, fire departments and other users of dual band radios.
“Coming up, we’ll have a hardware replacement on our 911 telephone system. We got the equipment in 2021,” Hawkins said. “However, there’s a delay in installation and receiving some of the equipment. So, it will get done this year.”