ROCK SPRINGS – The Sweetwater GOP debates continued with Senator Tom James of Senate District 13 and candidate Stacy Jones.
During introductions, James said that he believes he has been representing the people of Sweetwater County. He expressed disappointment about his bills not passing through such as the Government Waste, Fraud, Abuse, Whistleblower Protection Act.
Jones has expressed her concerns with the economic downfall in Sweetwater County and wants to help. She mentioned that she can be a responsible, strong and rational voice for Sweetwater County. She also pointed out that it’s important to maintain relationships with the rest of the state.
“It’s important to be willing to collaborate with other legislators,” she said.
Both candidates had the opportunity to express their views on the Red Flag laws.
“There is no proof that this law is effective,” said Jones.
She added that catching a criminal before they commit a crime is unconstitutional.
Meanwhile, James said he strongly “opposes anything that infringes people’s rights” as well.
As far as improving the state’s economy, according to James, he has had several conversations about shipping coal out of Wyoming and that there are a few opportunities to increase competition but getting to that point has been a slow process.
Jones clarified an accusation regarding her being “hand-picked by a member of the Senate.”
“I was not handpicked by anyone,” she said. “My husband and I sat down and talked about me running for this position.”
She added, “And I did complete a gun survey. They just didn’t like my response that I will always protect law enforcement.”
In regards to goals, Jones said she is determined to make Sweetwater County proud of her actions, to respect the Constitution and “to help a thriving Sweetwater County.”
James’ priorities include “transparency and uncovering everything in Cheyenne.”
“It’s a long process but getting the right people in is crucial,” he said.