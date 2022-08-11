Tom and Stacy

Senator Tom James and candidate Stacy Jones express their views on various issues facing Sweetwater County during Wednesday’s Sweetwater GOP debates at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS – The Sweetwater GOP debates continued with Senator Tom James of Senate District 13 and candidate Stacy Jones.

During introductions, James said that he believes he has been representing the people of Sweetwater County. He expressed disappointment about his bills not passing through such as the Government Waste, Fraud, Abuse, Whistleblower Protection Act.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus