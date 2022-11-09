Stacy wins

Republican Stacy Jones wins over democrat Leesa Kuhlmann for Senate District 13 during the 2022 General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Jones, right, pays attention to incoming results with her husband, Taylor. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

SWEETWATER COUNTY – About a dozen women threw their hats in the ring for a position in the Wyoming Legislature.

Rock Springs resident Stacy Jones, a republican, was one of them.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus