SWEETWATER COUNTY – About a dozen women threw their hats in the ring for a position in the Wyoming Legislature.
Rock Springs resident Stacy Jones, a republican, was one of them.
On the night of the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Jones secured her seat by defeating democratic candidate Leesa Kuhlmann for Senate District 13.
According to the unofficial results, Jones collected 3,859 votes, while Kuhlmann got 1,220. There were also 15 write-ins on the ballot for this position.
“I’m so excited,” Jones expressed. “A few people already contacted me regarding different bills and I have a lot to learn, but I’m going to hit the ground running.”
Jones is a realtor for The 307 Real Estate Group, LLC. She believes the skills she obtained as a realtor will enhance her ability to negotiate, which she said “is going to be a key factor to pass legislation.”
She noted that small businesses play a key role in the community.
Jones is a Wyoming native, University of Wyoming graduate, member of the Cowboy Joe Club and a member of the University of Wyoming Alumni Association.
She has served and volunteered for numerous boards, committees and fundraisers in Sweetwater County and across the state.
She is a conservative republican and has been a registered republican in Sweetwater County since 1996.
As a lifetime member of the NRA and member of the GOA, Jones is a gun owner and believes in the Second Amendment. Stacy belongs to organizations that strive to promote public access and preserve private property rights.
In an interview with the Rocket Miner during her campaign, Jones noted that some of the things she was focused on were the oil and gas industry, as well as the economy.
“Anything that will help our economy is the direction I want to go in. I am going to meet coal industry leaders to see if anything can be done to diversify the economy. Every single job we can bring into the county will help everyone but a lot of businesses don’t want to expand because we’re in a downed economy,” she said.
“We need to show our worth to these businesses for them to come here such as the phenomenal airport that’s under construction. Once it’s done, it will have a positive impression of Rock Springs.”
