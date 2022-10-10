Stacy and Leesa

Candidates Stacy Jones, left, and Leesa Kuhlmann, right, are running for Senate District 13 during the 2022 general election. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS -- Following the Primary Election on Aug. 16, the candidates running for Senate District 13 in the General Election on Nov. 8 are Stacy Jones and Leesa Kuhlmann.

Jones is running as a Republican and Kuhlmann is running as a Democrat.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus