ROCK SPRINGS -- Following the Primary Election on Aug. 16, the candidates running for Senate District 13 in the General Election on Nov. 8 are Stacy Jones and Leesa Kuhlmann.
Jones is running as a Republican and Kuhlmann is running as a Democrat.
If elected, Kuhlmann said, she will bring balance to the legislature.
“I believe that the one-party system that Wyoming has is not working,” said Kuhlmann. “One party can't represent all of its constituents.”
Kuhlmann explained that she is socially liberal, while Jones is not.
Kuhlmann said Jones “is pro-business, but I don’t think we’re on the same page.”
“I’m more for the people,” said Kuhlmann. “When we talk about pro-business, we should focus on the whole community. She’s pro-business any time as long as it helps her.”
The livelihood of Sweetwater County will be at the top of Jones’ list if she is elected.
In a rebuttal, Jones said that she is “wholeheartedly interested in the prosperity of Sweetwater County and its citizens.”
“This community and my connection to it has nothing to do with dollars,” said Jones. “I have volunteered for hours and hours on the Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency board, The Sweetwater One Public School Foundation, the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, Sweetwater County Board of Realtors and helped with countless events that have nothing to do with a dollar.”
Kuhlmann said that the more businesses that come in, the better our tax base, the schools and healthcare.
“We need sustainable businesses. I’m tired of the boom and bust. We want our children to get degrees and work in this state. We need more than just extraction industries.”
Jones noted that the oil and gas industry is struggling, as well as the economy.
“Anything that will help our economy is the direction I want to go in. I am going to meet coal industry leaders to see if anything can be done to diversify the economy. Every single job we can bring into the county will help everyone but a lot of businesses don’t want to expand because we’re in a downed economy," Jones said.
“We need to show our worth to these businesses for them to come here such as the phenomenal airport that’s under construction. Once it’s done, it will have a positive impression of Rock Springs.”
Kuhlmann shared information shared by Western Conservatives, a political action committee (PAC) in regards to Jones’ beliefs.
According to political mailings distributed before the primary election, Jones wants to see public funding go into charter schools.
“I hope that’s not true,” said Kuhlmann. “Public money needs to go to public schools.”
Jones verified that the promotional information was sent out by PAC and no one asked her to confirm all the information.
“To be frank, I haven’t done much research into the charter schools,” said Jones. “The Sweetwater Education Association of Retired Teacher (SEA) is suing the state for more funding because they think we’re underfunded. According to the teachers I’ve spoken to here, they don’t think we’re underfunded. They believe we don’t have enough teachers.”
Jones added, “Hiring is a huge problem. Sweetwater County is not the top of the list for teachers who are looking for jobs, unfortunately. We had hoped that the four-day school week would attract more teachers.”
“The schools need our support. I’m 100% behind our schools. They may need help in the hiring process but I don’t know how we, as legislators, can help, but we’d like to.”
On the same mailing, Kuhlmann pointed out, it states that Jones opposes Critical Race Theory (CTR).
“CRT isn’t taught in Wyoming schools,” Kuhlmann said. “This is an example of Republicans bringing in these national issues to muddy the water. We shouldn’t be talking about it. They’re creating issues that don’t exist here.
Kuhlmann said, “The legislature needs to focus on Wyoming issues, not what the GOP is promoting and causing division between us and them. That’s not who we are in Wyoming.”
“Politics is interesting,” Jones mentioned. “Anyone can make a flyer and they don’t have to use your permission; in fact, my flyer was identical to Tony Niemiec’s flyer except for our names.”
Niemiec beat candidate Jennifer James for House District 60 during the primary election.
“We can’t control that. It’s completely legal too,” Jones said about the flyers. “A lot of negativity came from the PACs, not the candidates.”
Regarding education in Wyoming schools, the promotional materials also indicated that Jones believes that parents should have a voice in what should be taught to students.
“I totally disagree with that,” Kuhlmann said. “You do not need to dictate to me what I should teach in my classroom. I am teaching students how to think, not what to think. When you start dictating, that’s called indoctrination.
“We’re the ones with the degrees and classroom experience so trust us to be able to do what’s best for your children with the scientific expertise that we have in education.”
Kuhlmann also noted that PAC stated that Wyoming could lose $4 billion in educational funding if Wyoming schools allow males into female restrooms.
“That is false,” she revealed. “This is fake news. That money is tagged to the gender identity policy which states you can’t discriminate against LGBTQ kids. At the high school, there are neutral restrooms on each floor.
“This kind of material is creating fear-mongering and this went to every Republican in the county.”
Jones agrees with Kuhlmann that “we can make all this work if we can work together.”
“It’s been nice, getting calls from legislators, strangers who are calling me, offering me their support and wanting to get the ball rolling in getting the job done. It’s very humbling.”