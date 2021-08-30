CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A judge in Wyoming is offering defendants a break in their court fines if they agree to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the Casper Star-Tribune reports.

Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Steven Brown began offering the deal earlier this summer after seeing vaccination rates stagnate. Fewer than 40% of eligible people in Wyoming are fully vaccinated, putting it among the bottom five states in vaccination rate.

The city of Casper has a community service program that works with courts to offer a $10 reduction in fines per hour of work for local charities, nonprofits and other organizations.

Getting vaccinated is “just another form of community service,” Brown said Thursday.

One woman making an initial appearance in Circuit Court on Monday was offered a $200 reduction in her $560 fine if she was fully vaccinated within 30 days. The fine would be reduced when she returned with proof of receiving the vaccine.

Brown said he doesn’t require vaccination, just incentivizes it, noting other states hold cash drawings, some with million-dollar prizes.

The court doesn’t track how many people have accepted the deal.

The two other judges in the circuit have not been offering fine reductions for vaccinations.

