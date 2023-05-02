"Welcome to Wyoming - Forever West"

CODY — The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee is going to spend its interim session working to close a legal “loophole” that currently makes cannabis compound Delta 8 easy for young residents to purchase.

Committee member Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, noted during the meeting that Delta 8 was a particular concern in Cody, where “we’ve had several students go to the ER as the result of this loophole in the law and this product being available.”

comments powered by Disqus