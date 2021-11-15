SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners will be discussing the language in the policy concerning the Juneteenth holiday at the next meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 8:30 a.m.
President Joe Biden ordered that June 19 to be an official federal holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.
In 2003, Wyoming passed a bill in 2003 that has proclaimed it as a state holiday.
In a letter from the human resources director Garry McLean, it states, “Currently, county policy provides for specific policies and other holidays ‘proclaimed by the board or other state or federal official.’ This policy leaves open to interpretation that June 19 will be a county holiday.
“I would recommend amending the language of this policy and include instead, ‘as proclaimed by the board.’”
In the letter, McLean also states, “Also, while Juneteenth is an important part of Americab history, the board should weigh carefully closures of the courthouse with impacts on public programs that interface with banks and the state of Wyoming.
“Many county offices are “arm of the state” functions such as the clerk’s office, treasurer and assessor’s offices. As well, car dealers, banks and other institutions are dependent upon certain county functions being open to conduct their business.”
The Juneteenth holiday signifies the day in 1865 when the federal troops came to Galveston, Texas in order to “take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed.”
The troops arrived two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.
In addition to the discussion of the Juneteenth holiday, an update will be given from the Castle Rock Ambulance Service.