 Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips

ROCK SPRINGS -- An argued sentencing hearing for former Rock Springs mayor Timothy Kaumo was held in Evanston on Monday, April 24.

He appeared before Third Judicial District Judge Michael Greer.

