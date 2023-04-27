ROCK SPRINGS -- An argued sentencing hearing for former Rock Springs mayor Timothy Kaumo was held in Evanston on Monday, April 24.
He appeared before Third Judicial District Judge Michael Greer.
Kaumo was facing five counts of official conduct, which was stated as the “intent to obtain a pecuniary benefit, or maliciously to cause harm to another, he knowingly committed an act relating to his official duties that he did not have the authority to undertake” in July of 2020.
He was also facing one count of conflict of interest which was stated as the “request or receive of pecuniary benefit, other than lawful compensation, on any contract, or for the letting of any contract, or making any appointment where the government employing or subject to the discretion or decisions of the public servant is concerned” also in July of 2020.
Each could have cost the former city leader $5,000 each.
The charges are the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI), which began in August 2022.
Kaumo was being accused of taking advantage of his mayoral status to win an engineering deal for his own company, JFC Engineers, on the Bitter Creek construction project.
The state had subpoenaed 15 individuals, mostly city employees, to appear at the scheduled four-day hearing to testify.
However, those individuals do not need to travel and take an oath to tell the truth and the whole truth.
According to Joe Hampton of The Law Offices of Hampton and Newman L.C., Kaumo ended up pleading to two charges – one count of official misconduct and one count of conflict of interest.
Kaumo was sentenced to pay a fine of $5,000 plus costs of $220. He has until August 1, 2023 to make the payment.
Hampton stated to the Rocket Miner that during the argued sentencing, the state asked that Kaumo pay $10,000.
Many factors fitted into the judge’s decision to charge Kaumo $5,000, Hampton shared. The judge had considered the good things Kaumo had done for the city of Rock Springs during his time as mayor and the growth that occurred under his leadership.
The judge had also pointed out that there was no evidence that Kaumo had done this before.
“The judge also said that the conducts called the local government into question,” said Hampton. “Basically, he had a duty as a public servant to abstain from involving himself in discussions involving his business. That gave people a reason to question it so that factored into the judge’s decision as well.”
Hampton added, “We are satisfied with the outcome and we believe that the plea arrangement was fair.”
