ROCK SPRINGS – The 13th annual KD Foundation Color Rush Fundraiser made an enormous comeback on Saturday, Sept. 18, in Downtown Rock Springs, attracting nearly 700 participants to raise awareness and money for juvenile diabetes in Sweetwater County.
The KD Foundation has been assisting youngsters with diabetes in Sweetwater County since 2007.
With rain in the forecast, hundreds gathered on Main Street Saturday morning to walk around town in blue shirts. Jane Daniel, KD Foundation founder and organizer, welcomed everyone to the event.
The clouds parted and the sun appeared long enough for participants to finish the walk.
"The KD Foundation have been so good with our son, Kyler and our family," Rock Springs resident Lacy Russell expressed.
"They have helped tremendously with the expenses associated with Kyler's diabetes.
"They continue to help him and all the other diabetics in Sweetwater County! They help pay for insulin and supplies and so much more."
Throughout the walk, volunteers tossed colored chalk on participants. The children participating in the event ran through the areas with their arms raised high so that they could get coated with an assortment of colors.
Rock Springs resident and Western Wyoming Community College head volleyball coach Fredann Soto said the last time she and her family participated was in 2019
“I loved it,” she said. “The KD Foundation is an amazing organization that helps juvenile diabetes in many ways. From T1 (Type 1 diabetes) bracelets to scholarships, the KD Foundation works to help those dealing with this awful, chronic illness.”
People weren’t the only ones who showed their support for the KD Foundation and raised awareness for juvenile diabetes. Furry, four-legged friends were sporting their blue t-shirts and proudly walked alongside their humans.
Amber Jensen, one of Saturday’s participants, prepared her dogs Nyx and Athena for the walk prior to the event.
“We have friends who have juvenile diabetes and we’re here to support them.”
Nikki Parker, owner of Muttley Crue Pet Grooming and one of the sponsors for the KD Foundation Color Rush Fundraiser, stretched her legs out before the three-mile stroll through Rock Springs.
Onyx, her four-legged friend, stayed by her side.
“We’re excited to be here for this great cause,” Parker said. “It’s nice to see the weather improve for this.”
Rock Springs resident and YWCA of Sweetwater County executive director Melinda Bass was especially excited to participate this year, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve always wanted to do this, but it never landed on a weekend I was available,” Bass shared. “I’m glad I had the chance to do it.”
According to organizer Crystal Braden, the KD Foundation Color Rush Fundraiser takes place annually to spread awareness of diabetes.
“Families need to know there are resources available,” Braden explained. “There are so many people who don’t know where to begin or who to talk to.
“People think they don’t qualify for this if they have insurance. We’re here to let them know that our services apply to them too.
“Our mission is to reach out to others.”
Following the color rush walk, participants gathered along Main Street to enjoy hotdogs and burgers that were cooking on a grill before the rain came down.