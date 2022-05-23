Republican candidate Keaton D. West has announced that he will be seeking a term on the Sweetwater County Commission this fall.
“I’d be remiss if I didn’t first mention that it has been an absolute honor serving the constituents of Ward IV and I will be forever grateful for the opportunity and time I’ve had on the Rock Springs City Council. The city is blessed with some top-notch employees that made the experience all the more enjoyable during some of the most economically impacted years the city has ever seen," West said.
"While not every goal was able to be accomplished, I move on feeling proud for seeing most of them through. A short four years ago I campaigned on improving the audio visual within the Council Chambers for a better-informed public; vocal and transparent government; fiscally responsible budgeting; continued progress and support of the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition; advanced beautification efforts for the gateways throughout our city; stricter nuisance enforcement; and giving everyone’s kidneys a break by overlaying Edgar Street.
"I can’t take credit for the latter, but it sure is a smoother drive heading home every night. All of these promises made, were promises kept, and although the gateways aren’t where we’d like them to be, we did at least secure a grant thanks to WYDOT and in partnership with Travel and Tourism for a gateway development plan that will allow for shovel ready implementation when future funding does become available."
Additional Ward IV projects include the new sidewalks throughout garnet Park, the instillation of irrigation infrastructure underneath and across the on/off ramp at Exit 107 and others.
West went on to say, “I look forward to continuing with this drive at the county level and am eager to announce my candidacy for the Sweetwater County Commission. We are truly blessed to live in these wide-open spaces, and it is my goal to continue making Sweetwater County a better place for all to enjoy.
"The county deserves decisive leaders who openly discuss the issues, work through them and move on. Diversification among the board is a good thing, but it’s also important to agree to disagree and not lose focus. The current board is made up of good people, but the disconnect is clear to those who pay attention. Decisions must be made, and business must be handled."
Keaton is the vice president of sales and service at Vaughn’s Plumbing & Heating Co. He was born and raised in Sweetwater County and has lived here for all 34 years except for the years spent attending college at the University of Wyoming. He is happily married to his wife Dana and together they feel blessed to be raising their 2-year-old son, Kashtyn.