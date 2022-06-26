ROCK SPRINGS – Current Rock Springs City Council member Keaton West is looking to step into a new position as he seeks election to the Sweetwater County Commission.
West has around 15 years of experience with serving on various boards and committees.
“I’ve got a passion for giving back and trying to make a difference in the community. I've had an enjoyable experience serving on the Rock Springs City Council but it just seems like a lot of the things that we’re trying to get accomplished are being held up at the county level,” West said. “It just seems like decisions aren’t being made there and it’s frustrating for us.
“It’s tough to watch and I feel like rather than complaining about it, I can try to make a difference. I felt like it was the right time to do that. I’m choosing to throw my name in the hat, see if I can get on there, try to make a difference and get some decisions made.”
When it comes to the potential specific purpose tax, West said that there’s “not a chance” that it will pass.
“I’ve been pretty vocal about it. I served on the specific purpose tax board for the last specific purpose tax; I came in on the end when I got elected to city council. I learned a lot through that experience,” West said. “When we tried to go after the next initiative, the pandemic came in and the city kind of pulled out because they felt like it just wasn’t the right time.
“Then, we got into the general-purpose initiative and since that was a giant failure, we’ve gone back to the specific purpose tax. I just don’t feel like it’s the right time. I think it’s been a huge benefit for all of the communities for infrastructure needs but is the timing right? I don’t think it is.”
West said that with the record-high inflation, it doesn’t feel like the right time.
“I think the people deserve a break and we should try again later on when hopefully things turn around.”
For West, he said that feels that the biggest thing he brings when it comes to being a candidate is experience.
“With my time serving on city council for four years, I understand the process and the current things we’re faced with. Also, my drive. I feel like I'm very dedicated,” West said. “I've learned a lot but it doesn’t mean I'm perfect by any means. However, I enjoy getting to dive into the issues and figure out both sides before making a decision.
“I also bring a background of service to the community and I’ve got a vision of wanting to get things done. Even with serving on the city council, we’ve had tough budget constraints and things of that nature. With all of that, we’ve still been able to accomplish some big-ticket items and some projects.”
West is currently the vice president of sales and service at Vaughn’s Plumbing and Heating and has worked for the company for just over 12 years.
“I kind of worked my way up from the installation department and the residential service to where I'm at now. You deal with a lot of the day-to-day business atmosphere but I enjoy the sales and service side because I enjoy working with people,” West said. “I think having a business-like background would be a benefit to the county.”
If elected, one of the things that West said that he would like to see accomplished is the issues with ambulance services straightened out.
“Also, you don’t hear much about water anymore. We used to have something called ‘Communities Protecting the Green’ and they had representation from various people in the county. The county also had a liaison to it that would protect our water sources to the Colorado River Basin, for instance,” West said.
“There were efforts to take water out of the Flaming Gorge to basically feed downstream because they weren’t conserving their water. It has since changed to the ‘Sweetwater County Water Users Coalition.’ I think it’s important that we stay involved in it and keep an eye on it to make sure that there’s no irresponsible water diversion.”
He said that it’s more important than people realize and if elected, he would like to get more involved in it.
“I’m an open and fair person. I will do my homework and I like to hear both sides before making a decision. I’ve got the experience to do the job.”
