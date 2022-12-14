Image one

Sweetwater County School District No. 2 teacher Andy Trumble said that he enjoyed getting to teach a mountain biking class, the first one in the district, during a presentation given at the board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

 Rocket Miner Photo

GREEN RIVER – Sweetwater County School District No. 2 teacher Andy Trumble said that he enjoyed getting to teach a mountain biking class, the first one in the district, during a presentation given at the board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

“I spent many years teaching in the middle school. Last year, I decided that I was going to get my certification that allows me to teach at Expedition Academy. It also allows me to teach a variety of disciplines up there, one of them being a P.E. class,” Trumble said. “Let me just say what a privilege that it was to get to teach the first ever mountain biking class in Sweetwater County District No. 2.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus