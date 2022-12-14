Sweetwater County School District No. 2 teacher Andy Trumble said that he enjoyed getting to teach a mountain biking class, the first one in the district, during a presentation given at the board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
“I spent many years teaching in the middle school. Last year, I decided that I was going to get my certification that allows me to teach at Expedition Academy. It also allows me to teach a variety of disciplines up there, one of them being a P.E. class,” Trumble said. “Let me just say what a privilege that it was to get to teach the first ever mountain biking class in Sweetwater County District No. 2.
“I am very, very thankful for the opportunity that was given to me to do this. I knew that I was going to have fun teaching this. I wasn’t so sure about my class. After the first week, when we logged 25 plus miles, I was wondering what they were thinking about the class.”
Trumble said that the students were pretty positive about the experience as well.
He also said that they jumped right in with getting in the 25 miles within the first week.
“Starting the third week, our average ride was 10 miles per ride. That’s not easy because we’re not riding on paved area with rode bikes,” Trumble said. “We’re riding on mountain bikes and riding in the dirt; in the hills and on rough trails. When it was all said and done, we logged between 200 – 300 miles on the mountain bikes in the dirt. It was pretty amazing.”
Through the experience, Trumble said that he didn’t receive even one complaint from the students in the class.