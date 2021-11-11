ROCK SPRINGS — Downtown Rock Springs is the center for holiday action and more.
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is excited to announce the first ever Downtown Shopping Sweepstakes.
From Nov. 26-Dec. 18, participants are encouraged to support a Downtown business, from restaurants and retail to salons and art galleries and everything in between. Shoppers can text the organization receipts to be entered to win up to $1000 in Downtown gift certificates. Every photographed receipt counts as one entry and there is no limit. Purchases made on Plaid Friday (Nov. 26) and Small Business Saturday (Nov. 27) count as double entries. Winners will be randomly selected and contacted on Monday, Dec. 20. Four total prizes available — $1000 in gift cards (grand prize), $500 in gift cards and two prices of $250 in gift cards. To qualify, purchases must be from downtown merchants. To enter, participants need to text the photo of the receipt to 307-448-2650 along with their names.
Shoppers are reminded to check out the gift guide for everyone on their lists at downtownrs.com/holiday-gift-guide/. Various Downtown businesses will also be open until 7 p.m. for shoppers on Thursdays, Dec. 2, 9, and 16.
The second annual Plaid Friday will take place on Friday, Nov. 26. Shoppers can kick off the holiday season with free giveaways and great specials throughout Downtown. One hundred stockings will be handed out at Escape Day Spa, 420 Broadway Street, 9 a.m. Some of them will have valuable gift certificates.
Since the Rock Springs Main Street/URA is part of the official Small Business Saturday movement, there will also be plenty of goodies available to shoppers on Small Business Saturday. The first 100 shoppers through
Mack and Co Boutique on Nov. 27. Shoppers will receive a free tote bag and a chance to win a $100 chamber of commerce gift certificate as well as countless other gift certificates ranging from $5 to $100!
Since the Rock Springs Main Street/URA is part of the official Small Business Saturday movement, there will also be plenty of goodies available to shoppers on Small Business Saturday. The first 100 shoppers through Mack and Co Boutique on Nov. 27. Shoppers will receive a free tote bag and a chance to win a $100 Chamber of Commerce Gift Certificate as well as countless other gift certificates ranging from $5 to $100!
Be on the look-out for ole’ St. Nick in downtown Rock Springs. Santa will be traveling from the North Pole soon. His weekly visits will be at the Downtown Gazebo (at the corner of D Street and Broadway Street), Saturdays, Nov. 27- Dec. 19, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. During the visit with Santa, enter to win a giant stocking by sharing a photo to the Downtown Rock Springs Facebook page and use hashtag #SantaRS. Drawing will be held on Dec. 20.
Get in line at the historic train depot, 501 South Main St., for the annual horse drawn carriage rides on Saturdays, Nov. 27-Dec. 18, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sponsors for the rides include city of Rock Springs, downtown Rock Springs, Trona Valley Federal Credit Union, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Daniel’s Jewelry and D&L Excavation, Inc.
Bundle up and take the family to the lighted holiday parade, Saturday, Dec. 4, 5:30 p.m. in downtown Rock Springs. The holiday lighted parade will travel through historic downtown Rock Springs starting on the corner of “C” Street and Broadway succeeding the mayor’s tree lighting on Elk Street at 5p.m. This year’s theme is “Good Ol’ Fashion Christmas”.
Keep your pjs on and enjoy “Polar Express” at the Broadway Theater, Friday, Dec. 17, 6 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 18, 2 p.m. The screenings are sponsored by Infinity Power and Controls.
“Don’t forget, Downtown has gifts for nearly everyone on your list,” Chad Banks, URA manager said. “Support your own, shop at home.”
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions and Arts and Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.