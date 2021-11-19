When people discuss Thanksgiving, a lot of people are reminded of family traditions. Some new, some that have been in the family for generations. Some people, are even reminded that they may not have any family traditions for the holiday.
Up until a few years ago, I would say that my family never really had any set traditions. Unless, you consider a post dinner nap while everybody pretends to watch the football game a tradition. We didn’t' make it a point to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, share what we were most thankful for, break the wishbone, and we certainly did not participate in any 5k turkey trot race.
Then, one year, one of my brothers and myself decided we were going to have a turkey cookoff. After the initial fear of hurting our mom’s feelings by telling her we would be cooking the turkey(s) it was game time. It was a total success and we’ve done it every year since. Nobody ever clearly declares a winner, even though I firmly believe my brother wipes the floor with me every single time.
Recently, during a small family gathering where all the ladies were discussing who is making what for this year’s meal, an unusual topic was approached. Where will we have this year’s dinner?
Immediately, all the women began volunteering up their homes, until one person piped up. My 15-year-old niece brought to everyone’s attention that we absolutely could not have Thanksgiving dinner anywhere other than grandma’s house. It was TRADITION, she said. She was right. Every person in that room agreed that it just would not be the same to have it anywhere else. So, as simple as it may be, we’ve had a family tradition all along.
This year, I have struggled immensely on whether or not I will be traveling with my immediate family to spend Thanksgiving with our extended family. I kind of want to stay home with my husband, our kids and some friends.
At the same time, I don’t want to hurt feelings. It’s frustrating. There is no golden rule that says you have to have a family tradition for Thanksgiving; however, there is always so much pressure surrounding the topic. Social media is of no help here.
People are so quick to post about their century old traditions, their immaculate place settings, and most likely very uncomfortable matching attire.
When did Thanksgiving become a competition?
Why can’t we just be thankful for the fact that we have loved ones to spend the day with?
Kaitlyn Shipley is the multimedia account executive for the Rocket Miner Newspaper. She can be reached via email at kshipley@rocketminer.com