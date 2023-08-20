In a sea of people waiting in line to redeem their tickets for the Cajun shrimp boil at this year’s River Festival in Green River, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso could be seen shaking hands and greeting those in attendance.
GREEN RIVER – In a sea of people waiting in line to redeem their tickets for the Cajun shrimp boil at this year’s River Festival in Green River, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso could be seen shaking hands and greeting those in attendance.
He even lent a hand in the food preparation.
“I’ve been here every year since I’ve been in the United States Senate; since 2007,” Barrasso said. “There are just wonderful people here; the whole county comes together. The Green River Chamber of Commerce does such a terrific job.
“Lisa Hernandez is magnificent. James is up there cooking the shrimp and lets me help up there with the shrimp and the corn and the potatoes and the sausage.”
Barrasso added, “It’s just great to talk to a lot of people. You get to hear lots of people’s opinions. It varies on different topics; whether it’s energy, issues on spending or the debt. You hear about all sorts of things. People are here to have a good time with their family.”
He went on to say that for him, Barrasso sees it as a “bonus” to get to see so many people and hear what they have to say.
Thoughts on book bans
Recently, across the country, the conversation of banning certain books in public libraries has sparked in communities across the country.
Last month, the director of the Campbell County Public Library, Terri Lesley, was fired after failing to remove certain books from the library’s collection.
According to the Cowboy State Daily, “The Campbell County Public Library Board fired its library director of 11 years in a 4-1 vote Friday, after months of tension over sexually graphic books in the library’s children’s and teen’s sections.”
When asked about his thoughts on the banning of certain books, Barrasso said, “I’m a local control person in terms of education and decision making.
“Washington ought to be staying out of it.”
