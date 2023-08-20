GREEN RIVER – In a sea of people waiting in line to redeem their tickets for the Cajun shrimp boil at this year’s River Festival in Green River, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso could be seen shaking hands and greeting those in attendance.

He even lent a hand in the food preparation.

