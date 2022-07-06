GREEN RIVER – The primary election is just around the corner.
Councilman Gary Killpack still wants to keep serving the citizens in Ward 3 of the city of Green River.
“I want to listen to their interests and try my best to help Green River grow in a positive direction,” said Killpack.
The Green River resident is running for re-election for the 2022 election.
“I want to give back what this little town has done for us,” Killpack expressed. “Also, we are coming of some real bad budget years with our tax revenue dropping 24%.”
“Experience on the council is needed now more than ever as we continue to go forward as a vibrant beautiful community. I have that experience.”
His investment in the community dates back to 1961 when he moved to Green River. After graduating from Green River High School, he and his wife Barbara decided to raise their nine children in Green River.
“We have watched Green River grow from 3,500 residents to right at 12,000,” said Killpack.
According to Killpack, giving back to the community was a key to his business success for 35 years in his financial services business.
He spent 18 years as a little league baseball coach. He also coached youth basketball, spent many years as a certified basketball referee, was part of the establishment of the Green River Hall of Fame, was the major and only fundraiser for the Wolves bronze statue at Green River High School, served on many school committees for budget, the pool bond issue, hiring coaches, principals, school district superintendent and served on the joint powers water board.
Killpack has served on many committees throughout the years.
“The people I’m serving with are just wonderful,” he shared. “They have voted me council president for the last four years. We don’t always agree but we are very respectful of each other. That makes it a delight to be on a council that listens and respects each other.”
“Having served on the Green River City Council for the past eight years, we have had many successes,” he pointed out. “One is when the city was faced with a difficult decision on solid waste.”
He went on to explain that the citizens were facing a huge increase in cost when the federal government forced the closure of the landfill.
“Residents were looking at a $50 dollar a month garbage rate with one can. To keep the rates as low as possible, we went with a private company that charges $33 a month and offers three cans with curb-side recycling, garbage and yard waste.”
One thing Killpack is most proud of is the unity they have as a council and working relationship with all the city employees.
“I try to stay in my lane as a council member by remembering what responsibilities I have and don’t have. The other thing I try to remember is I represent the citizens not my own interests.”
He added, “Budget management has been very difficult these past several years. The city’s revenue has dropped 24% in the last last two years.”
“A 24% loss in income would effect any family or business,” he revealed. “Many businesses would have to lay off employees or even close the doors. With our leadership and working with the city leaders we were able to think straight, have a steady hand, not lay off anyone and keep city services.
“COVID has made things a challenge.”
“My experience and steady hand allowed the community to keep our dedicated staff and trim only through attrition during the biggest financial and social challenge that many of us have ever encountered”.
Killpack also said that as a community, we are facing critical needs for infrastructure, streets, and a wastewater treatment plant that is years past its useful life.
“One of the downsides to lower revenues is finding funds for infrastructure and city services,” he said. “When our revenue increases, which we are trending upwards, we can tackle our street and infrastructure needs. I look forward to being part of the solution to getting our streets and infrastructure back in order.”
Killpack believes that “the tough times are not over.”
“I have the experience that is needed to move the city of Green River forward,” he pointed out. “Now more than ever the city needs experience on the council.”
“A steady hand, understanding of the budget process, understanding how government governs our city and a unified council working together is needed now more than ever. My experience provides that.”
Editor’s Note: The publication of this article is not an endorsement of the Rocket Miner Newspaper. Email tjohnson@rocketminer.com for any comments, questions or concerns.