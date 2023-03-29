ROCK SPRINGS – There are about 10,000 Wyomingites living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, according to the Wyoming Chapter of Alzheimer’s Association.
The Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is made of three full-time staff members and many volunteers serving those residents, along with their 28,000 caregivers and the general public.
The public is invited to have lunch and attend the Signs of Dementia presentation at the Young at Heart Community Center, 2400 Reagan Ave., in Rock Springs on Monday, April 3. The presentation begins at 12:15 p.m.
Debra Antista-Bianchi and Robin McIntrye, representatives for the Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, will offer information on how to spot the signs of Alzheimer’s.
Kandi Lewis, activities coordinator at Young at Heart said, “I hope the attendees can learn how to identify dementia and to cope with those with dementia.”
She added, “I know it can be difficult for caregivers and families, especially in the beginning stages of dementia. It’s important that they get the support they need.”
The Young at Heart Center was founded in 1973, according to their website. Originally designated to serve the community senior population, in 2009 with construction of their new facility, services and amenities were incorporated to address the needs of the entire community. Now, the center offers programs and services for residents of all ages, child daycare, education outreach, senior meals and home health services and public use space for meetings and events.