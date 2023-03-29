YAH 2

Representatives from the Wyoming Chapter of Alzheimer's Association will be presenting "Signs of Dementia" on Monday, April 3, at the Young at Heart Community Center. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – There are about 10,000 Wyomingites living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, according to the Wyoming Chapter of Alzheimer’s Association.

The Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is made of three full-time staff members and many volunteers serving those residents, along with their 28,000 caregivers and the general public.

