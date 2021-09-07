Food donation
ROCK SPRINGS -- Labor Day Picnic attendees donated a truck load of food to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County and $350 in cash donations for the diaper bank. Southwestern Wyoming Central Labor Council members collected the donations and delivered them to the food bank in Rock Springs. 

Labor Council president Monte Morlock stated in a press release, “I want to thank all the people who came to the picnic and made donations. It was nice to meet and visit with everyone again. I also want to thank all the volunteers who helped make the picnic a success and Commerce Bank for the use of their grill.” 

The Central Labor Council is affiliated with the AFL-CIO and works to improve the lives of working people. 

“We strive to ensure all working people are treated fairly, with decent paychecks and benefits, safe jobs, dignity, and equal opportunities,” Morlock stated.

“We help make safe, equitable workplaces and give working people a collective voice to address workplace issues without fear of retaliation. We fight for social and economic justice and work to defeat oppression in all its forms.”

