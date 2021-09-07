...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...Most of Central and Western Wyoming.
* WHEN...Through 1 PM Wednesday, September 8.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from western U.S. wildfires will continue to track
into western and central Wyoming tonight and Wednesday morning.
The smoke may limit visibility at times and create poor air
quality.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
ROCK SPRINGS -- Labor Day Picnic attendees donated a truck load of food to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County and $350 in cash donations for the diaper bank. Southwestern Wyoming Central Labor Council members collected the donations and delivered them to the food bank in Rock Springs.
Labor Council president Monte Morlock stated in a press release, “I want to thank all the people who came to the picnic and made donations. It was nice to meet and visit with everyone again. I also want to thank all the volunteers who helped make the picnic a success and Commerce Bank for the use of their grill.”
The Central Labor Council is affiliated with the AFL-CIO and works to improve the lives of working people.
“We strive to ensure all working people are treated fairly, with decent paychecks and benefits, safe jobs, dignity, and equal opportunities,” Morlock stated.
“We help make safe, equitable workplaces and give working people a collective voice to address workplace issues without fear of retaliation. We fight for social and economic justice and work to defeat oppression in all its forms.”