ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is collaborating with Casey Kuckert Consulting to continue its initiative aimed at helping women entrepreneurs in Sweetwater County. “Ladies That Lunch” are regular conversations that can help build professional and personal networks for support and business growth for Sweetwater County business owners and managers.
Participants can enjoy lunch while meeting other business owners in the area. This is a time to not only network with other business owners but also have real discussions about business issues. Each meeting will focus on a different business-related topic.
The May conversation will be Tuesday, May 24 at 12 p.m.at Fiesta Guadalajara,19 Elk St. It will feature Artha Smith, Broker/Owner of Coldwell Banker. She will focus on the benefits of diverse income streams, managing time and sanity, and offer a run down on Sweetwater County Real estate. Monica Jo Patten with Impact 307 will also give a brief introduction of the Sweetwater County Innovation Launchpad start up challenge. The lunch will conclude with a private shopping event at Details at 12:45 pm.
Anyone is welcome to attend and there is no cost to attend. Participants will be responsible for their own meals and are encouraged to RSVP for the event through the following link: https://fb.me/e/1EClauNts
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development,
Promotions and Arts and Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.