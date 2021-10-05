ROCK SPRINGS - The Western Wyoming Lady Mustangs beat the Lady Spartans of Colorado Northwestern, in a hotly contested battle on Tuesday, in five sets, 3-2 (25-20, 25-22, 25-18, 26-24, 15-8).
On a special night to honor breast cancer survivors and raise money for breast cancer awareness, the Lady Mustangs and Lady Spartans surely put on a show that would make all the supporters who wore pink extremely proud.
In the first set, the Lady Mustangs went back and forth with their opponent. The Lady Spartans fought valiantly, but ultimately fell to the Lady Mustangs by the score of 25-20.
The second set saw the Lady Mustangs go down 0-3 in the opening minutes. The Lady Mustangs eventually fought their way back, took control of the game and took a 13-9 lead, before a timeout was called from the opposition. The second set ended fairly close, 25-22.
The third set is where things got interesting. The Lady Spartans, who came into the game with a 0-14 record, fell behind 4-1, in the beginning. It then seemed as if it was their time for a comeback. They eventually took a 11-9 lead before a Lady Mustang timeout was called. The Lady Mustangs never regrouped and dropped the set, 25-18.
The fourth set started out as a back and fourth, with the Lady Spartans capturing a 4-2 lead early. The Lady Mustangs eventually took a lead of their own, at 9-6, before a Lady Spartan timeout. The first timeout did not do the Lady Spartans justice as they had to take another timeout in this set with them down, 17-13. It looked as if the Lady Mustangs had this one wrapped up until a late 24-21 lead was blown. The Lady Spartans scored five straight points to force a decisive and nail-biting fifth set.
In the final set, which only goes to 18 points, it started off just how the Lady Mustangs would prefer. They scored five straight points to start off the set and there was no looking back from there. They won the final set by the score of 15-8.
"I personally thought we could have played a lot better," head coach Fredann Soto said. "Knowing that the Lady Spartans were winless coming in, we should have really played our game and not theirs. Honestly, it doesn't matter if they are a winless team or not because any team can be beaten."
Despite the hard fought win, Coach Soto feels as if there are things you can learn from a game of this magnitude.
"We need to play our game, at our speed and not the speed of others. Our hitting percentages were down, tonight, more than it has been. We also need to serve more effectively and work on things that we know we can do at the collegiate level."
Coach Soto loves this time of year as she loves to promote such an important cause that is near and dear to her heart.
"Pink Night is very important this time of year. It makes me extremely happy to promote such a good cause and it is something I will always do."
Catch Coach Soto and the Lady Mustangs in action as they hit the road on Friday, Oct. 8, to face Central Wyoming College, at 4 p.m.
If you want to help to fight against breast cancer, not only during Breast Cancer Awareness month but every month, visit https://cowboysagainstcancer.com and make a charitable donation. Thank You!