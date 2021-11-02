ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College Lady Mustangs travel to Scottsbluff, Neb. on Wednesday, Nov. 3, to play the Lady Rattlers of Otero Junior College in their Region IX play-in tournament game.
The Lady Rattlers are a team that has actually crossed the Lady Mustangs before the season started so they are fairly familiar with their tournament opponent.
“We had a Region IX crossover scrimmage in August and had the opportunity to play Otero, head coach Fredann Soto said. “We did rather well against them, and I’m hoping for the same result. I am a positive believer that anything is possible if you put your mind to it. We need to have fun but play well.”
The Lady Mustangs dropped their last game of the regular season in a heartbreaking loss to Northwest College, but Coach Soto still feels that that game can influence this play-in game.
“I believe, although we didn’t win our match against Northwest last Saturday, we played very well, and I’m hoping it was the boost we need to be successful against Otero.”
Soto’s final words were to touch on the evolution that she’s seen in her team.
“Our team has struggled this season, but I can see growth within the last couple of weeks. Volleyball is an intense sport, and you are either hot or cold. We just need to find our spark and run with it. They are a great team; they just need to prove to themselves that they are.”