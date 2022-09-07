...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT
THURSDAY...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Very Warm Temperatures and Strong
Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire
starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 14 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 80s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Western freshman midfielder McCall Hogge tries to shake off some defenders during Wednesday's game.
ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College Lady Mustangs defeated Colorado Northwest Community College, 3-0, in the squad’s first home game of the regular season on Wednesday.
Under the bright, hot sun at Tiger Stadium at Rock Springs High School, the Lady Mustangs didn’t take their time getting on the scoreboard.
In the sixth minute of the game, freshman forward Emma Granthem found the back of the net with the assist coming from sophomore midfielder Corienne Henderson, giving Western a 1-0 advantage.
“The first half was a little rough. We played four games Friday, Saturday and Sunday on a road trip to Kansas. I think their legs were a little tired. They picked it up in the second half and it was much better,” said Western coach Brady Baldwin.
With the Lady Mustangs’ defense controlling most of the game, the squad was able to pressure on CNCC offensively.
In the 46th minute, Western sophomore defender Shelby Steele was able to connect on a penalty kick to make it a 2-0 game.
Later on, in the 81st minute, Granthem scored her second goal of the game by converting a penalty kick to make it 3-0.
Baldwin liked what he saw from the team for the most part. With games against Laramie County Community College and Western Nebraska Community College this weekend, he said he would like to see the team’s communication and possession of the ball get better.
“LCCC is always a good team and Western Nebraska is good this year. They beat Casper, so neither one of them is going to be a slouch. Communication is going to be huge and we just need to finish the ball. We’re having a little bit of issue finishing the ball, but when we’re able to find the back of the net, I think we’ll be good,” he said.
The Lady Mustangs play LCCC at Rock Springs Junior High School at 1 p.m. on Friday.
They play WNCC at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the same location.