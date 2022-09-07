soccer

Western freshman midfielder McCall Hogge tries to shake off some defenders during Wednesday's game.

 By Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College Lady Mustangs defeated Colorado Northwest Community College, 3-0, in the squad’s first home game of the regular season on Wednesday.

Under the bright, hot sun at Tiger Stadium at Rock Springs High School, the Lady Mustangs didn’t take their time getting on the scoreboard.

